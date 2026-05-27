Lowery’s Plumbing and Leak Detection Announces Opening of New Commercial Office in Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERO BEACH, FL - May 27, 2026 - -

Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection has officially opened the doors to its new commercial business office located at 2436 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32960, marking another milestone for the growing plumbing company serving homeowners and businesses throughout Indian River County, Florida and surrounding Treasure Coast communities.

The new office location places the company directly along one of Vero Beach's busiest and most visible highways, creating improved accessibility for customers while strengthening the company's local presence throughout the region. Known for dependable plumbing solutions, leak detection services, water line reroutes, sewer line replacements, tankless water heater installations, and residential and commercial plumbing work, the company says the move reflects continued growth and long-term investment in the community it serves.

Founded by Allen Lowery, Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection has built a reputation across Indian River County for honest service, transparent pricing, and fast response times. Since launching operations, the company has expanded its customer base through a combination of professional workmanship, customer referrals, and a commitment to treating every project with care and urgency.

The newly established commercial office provides the company with additional space to support operations, scheduling, customer communication, and future expansion plans. Company leadership says the larger and more visible location will also help streamline dispatching and improve response times for service calls across Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fort Pierce, and Port St. Lucie.

"Opening this new location is a huge step forward for our company and our team," said Allen Lowery, owner of Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection. "Being directly on US-1 gives us much stronger brand visibility while also making it easier for customers to find us and connect with our team. We're excited about what this means for the future of the company and for the customers we proudly serve across Indian River County. This move allows us to continue growing while staying committed to providing honest service, fair pricing, and dependable plumbing solutions for our community."

The company's new location reflects the continued momentum Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection has experienced throughout the Treasure Coast area. In recent years, the business has become known for handling everything from emergency plumbing repairs and leak detection to large-scale plumbing remodels and new construction plumbing projects. The company also emphasizes both residential and commercial plumbing services, helping homeowners, property managers, and businesses maintain reliable plumbing systems year-round. See some of the companies work and current projects by following them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LowerysPlumbing/

In addition to increasing visibility, the move to US-1 positions the company closer to major traffic corridors throughout the region, allowing technicians to more efficiently serve customers throughout Vero Beach and neighboring communities. The business says customer convenience and service reliability were major driving factors behind the relocation decision.

Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection has also continued to focus heavily on customer satisfaction and communication. Online reviews frequently highlight the company's professionalism, fast response times, and knowledgeable service technicians. Customers throughout the region have praised the company for its reliability and commitment to quality workmanship on both routine plumbing projects and urgent repairs.

The company remains committed to delivering high-quality plumbing services while continuing to grow its footprint across the Florida Treasure Coast. Leadership says the new office location represents not only a physical expansion, but also a continued investment in the long-term future of the business and the local community.

Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection is currently serving customers throughout Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, and surrounding areas. Visit their website at https://lowerysplumbing.com to learn more or give them a call for service at (772) 584-5759.

About Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection

Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection is a trusted plumbing company based in Vero Beach, Florida, providing residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Indian River County and the surrounding Treasure Coast region. The company specializes in leak detection, sewer line replacement, water filtration systems, tankless water heaters, plumbing repairs, remodels, and new construction plumbing solutions. Founded on principles of honesty, reliability, and transparent pricing, the company is dedicated to delivering professional service and long-lasting plumbing solutions for homeowners and businesses alike.

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For more information about Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection LLC, contact the company here:



Lowery's Plumbing and Leak Detection LLC

Allen Lowery

(772) 584-5759

lowerysplumbingllc@gmail.com

2436 US-1

Vero Beach, FL 32960