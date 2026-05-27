Melde Plumbing Introduces New Service Contracts to Help Coulee Region Homeowners Protect Plumbing Systems Year-Round

HOLMEN, WI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOLMEN, WI - May 27, 2026 - -

Melde Plumbing LLC, a trusted family-owned plumbing company serving Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem, Sparta, and surrounding communities throughout Wisconsin's Coulee Region, has announced the launch of two new preventative maintenance service contracts designed to help homeowners avoid costly plumbing issues and extend the life of critical home systems.

The new offerings include a General Plumbing Service Contract and a specialized Water Softener Service Contract, both created to provide customers with scheduled maintenance, priority service benefits, and proactive inspections that support long-term reliability and efficiency.

As homes in the Coulee Region face seasonal temperature swings, mineral-heavy water conditions, and aging infrastructure challenges, preventative maintenance is becoming an increasingly important strategy for homeowners who want to avoid unexpected repairs and emergency service calls. Melde Plumbing's new service agreements aim to give residents peace of mind while protecting one of their home's most essential systems.

The General Plumbing Service Contract focuses on routine inspections and maintenance across key plumbing components, helping identify small issues before they develop into major repairs. Customers enrolled in the program benefit from ongoing system evaluations, improved efficiency, and priority scheduling when service needs arise.

The Water Softener Service Contract is designed specifically for homeowners who rely on water treatment systems to combat hard water conditions common throughout the region. Routine maintenance of water softeners helps preserve appliance performance, reduce mineral buildup in pipes and fixtures, and maintain consistent water quality throughout the home.

Melde Plumbing owner Matt Melde said the decision to introduce service contracts reflects the company's commitment to helping customers stay ahead of plumbing issues rather than reacting after problems occur.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to wait until something breaks to feel confident about their plumbing," said Melde. "These service contracts give our customers a simple, affordable way to protect their homes, maintain their equipment, and reduce the stress that comes with unexpected repairs. We built these plans to deliver real value and long-term reliability for families throughout the Coulee Region."

Founded with a mission to provide honest, dependable plumbing solutions, Melde Plumbing has grown from a one-person operation into a trusted local provider known for quality workmanship, transparent pricing, and responsive service. The company offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services including water heater installation and repair, sump pumps and flood prevention systems, sewer and water line services, backflow preventer installation, leak detection, fixture repairs, and plumbing support for new construction and remodeling projects.

In addition to scheduled maintenance services, Melde Plumbing also provides 24/7 emergency response for urgent plumbing issues such as burst pipes, sewer backups, and water heater failures. This commitment to availability ensures customers have access to reliable help whenever problems arise.

The introduction of these maintenance programs represents another step forward in Melde Plumbing's long-standing effort to build lasting relationships with homeowners across the region. As a locally rooted company, the team emphasizes personalized service and treating every home with the same care and attention they would give their own.

By offering structured maintenance plans alongside its traditional repair and installation services, Melde Plumbing continues expanding its role as a proactive partner in home system reliability rather than simply a reactive service provider.

Homeowners interested in enrolling in either the General Plumbing Service Contract or the Water Softener Service Contract can contact Melde Plumbing directly to learn more about coverage options, scheduling, and program benefits.

For more information, visit https://www.meldeplumbingllc.com or call (608) 317-7118.

About Melde Plumbing LLC

Melde Plumbing LLC is a licensed and insured plumbing company based in Holmen, Wisconsin, providing professional plumbing installation, repair, maintenance, and emergency services throughout Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem, Sparta, and the surrounding Coulee Region. With more than a decade of experience and a reputation for honest service and quality workmanship, the company serves both residential and commercial customers across western Wisconsin.

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For more information about Melde Plumbing, LLC, contact the company here:



Melde Plumbing, LLC

Matt Melde

(608) 317-7118

meldeplumbingllc@gmail.com

624 Amy Dr

Holmen, WI 54636