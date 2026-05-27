Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the approval of a Share Buyback Programme

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the approval of a Share Buyback Programme

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SBB programme Pro

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2026 05 27 SBB EN
GlobeNewswire

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