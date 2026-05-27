Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Noble Capital Markets 2026 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here. Following the event, a video presentation replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website here. Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com