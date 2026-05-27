AirSculpt Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On June 3, 2026, the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 9, 2026, the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference being held virtually. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and hold virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat presentations at both conferences will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Allison Malkin

Partner, ICR Inc.

AirSculpt@icrinc.com