Digital Realty Publishes 2025 Impact Report, Highlighting Sustainability Progress

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability, including a comprehensive overview of its climate action, resource management and other sustainable business practices.

“At Digital Realty, we design advanced data centers to minimize environmental impact, with 205 sites matched with 100% renewable energy and 75% of sites operating without evaporative cooling,” said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty. “This demonstrates our commitment to building, powering, and operating sustainable data centers trusted by more than 5,500 customers.”

Digital Realty was also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services Sustainability 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment for its continued progress in sustainable operations, renewable energy leadership, and responsible growth.

2025 Impact Report Highlights

Clean Energy: Digital Realty achieved 93% global renewable energy coverage in 2025, an 18% increase from the prior year. The company's renewable energy procurement program includes:



1.7 GW of large-scale renewable energy capacity contracted 205 sites matched with 100% renewable and emissions-free energy 18% of data centers use low-carbon HVO diesel fuel 10+ waste-heat projects, increased the heat our facilities supply to district energy programs by 46% since 2023 Carbon neutral certification received for Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden, covering 42% of our European portfolio by IT capacity.



Digital Realty achieved 93% global renewable energy coverage in 2025, an 18% increase from the prior year. The company's renewable energy procurement program includes:

Energy Efficient Operations: In 2025, Digital Realty certified 53% of its U.S. portfolio by managed IT-capacity under the Energy Star certification program. The company also published Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics, achieving a 1.38 PUE globally, including a 1.31 PUE across its EMEA portfolio.



In 2025, Digital Realty certified 53% of its U.S. portfolio by managed IT-capacity under the Energy Star certification program. The company also published Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics, achieving a 1.38 PUE globally, including a 1.31 PUE across its EMEA portfolio. Water Stewardship : We are committed to water stewardship practices that increase water efficiency across our global portfolio. The company’s water sustainability achievements in 2025 include:



An increase in water usage of only 3% from 2023 to 2025, while portfolio grew by 34% within that same period.

Water usage effectiveness (WUE) of 0.59 across the global portfolio, a 15.7% improvement from the prior year 45% total water supplied by non-potable resources, a 3% improvement from the prior year.





: We are committed to water stewardship practices that increase water efficiency across our global portfolio. The company’s water sustainability achievements in 2025 include: Sustainable Design and Construction: In 2025, six data centers totaling 1.8 million square feet and 196 MW-IT achieved certifications in accordance with sustainable building standards. The six data centers delivered in 2025 achieved an average design PUE of 1.20 across diverse markets, climate zones, and customer configurations, highlighting Digital Realty’s commitment to sustainable, high-performance infrastructure. In total, the company has achieved 17.8 million square feet and 1.5 GW-IT under sustainable building certifications.



In 2025, six data centers totaling 1.8 million square feet and 196 MW-IT achieved certifications in accordance with sustainable building standards. The six data centers delivered in 2025 achieved an average design PUE of 1.20 across diverse markets, climate zones, and customer configurations, highlighting Digital Realty’s commitment to sustainable, high-performance infrastructure. In total, the company has achieved 17.8 million square feet and 1.5 GW-IT under sustainable building certifications. Community Engagement: Digital Realty is committed to developing the next generation of data center talent. Early career initiatives across Europe and Africa, including apprenticeships, internships, and Digital Academy, have combined formal training with hands-on experience, leading to more than 40 participants securing permanent roles. Through our partnership with Northern Virginia Community College’s (NVCC) Datacenter Operations program, we have converted 53 NVCC interns into full time roles since 2022.



“As we respond to increasing data center demand to support the growth of AI and the digital economy, we remain focused on delivering sustainable data centers that prioritize the responsible use of energy and water,” said Aaron Binkley, Vice President of Sustainability, Digital Realty. “Our 8th annual Impact Report demonstrates our commitment to build, power and operate better, more sustainable data centers while remaining focused on innovation and deeper collaborations to ensure responsible growth in the years ahead.”



About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 267-6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our sustainability goals, certifications and strategy and potential impact from sustainability initiatives. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.