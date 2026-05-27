Zentalis Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Appointments of Shannon Campbell to Board of Directors and Sarah Kelly as SVP of Commercial Strategy

Appointments enhance commercialization readiness as Zentalis advances registrational program for azenosertib in Cyclin-E1 positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer



SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced the appointments of Shannon Campbell to its Board of Directors and Sarah Kelly as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy. These appointments reflect Zentalis’ continued commitment to developing commercial and operational capabilities as the Company advances registration-intended Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of azenosertib for patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

“Shannon Campbell brings deep experience helping oncology companies successfully navigate the transition from clinical to commercial-stage,” said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “Shannon’s commercial scale-up leadership will help us achieve our vision as we continue advancing azenosertib through late-stage development for patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Simultaneously, the appointment of Sarah Kelly brings a broad set of experience in building launch readiness for both companion diagnostics and therapeutics. Together, these roles provide the strategic, operational, and commercial foundation needed to support launch readiness and long-term growth.”

Ms. Campbell is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience, leading global commercial strategy and building oncology franchises. Her proven track record will support Zentalis as it advances toward the potential commercialization of azenosertib for Cyclin E1 positive PROC patients, as well as, evaluating azenosertib in earlier lines of ovarian cancer, as a combination therapy, and in other tumor types.

Most recently, Ms. Campbell served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Merus, where she led the company’s evolution toward becoming a commercial-stage organization, including launch preparedness efforts for its portfolio of multiclonic antibodies. Prior to Merus, she held senior oncology leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, where she supported the launch and growth of innovative therapies across solid tumors and rare diseases. Ms. Campbell currently serves on the board of Black Diamond Therapeutics and is an advisory board member for Verix.

“I am excited to join Zentalis’ Board at an important time for the Company as it prepares to bring a potential first-in-class therapy to market for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a population with significant unmet need,” said Ms. Campbell. “I look forward to working with the Zentalis Board and the leadership team to help build the strategic and commercial infrastructure needed to ultimately bring this important potential new treatment option to the community.”

Sarah Kelly joins Zentalis as Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy to lead launch readiness. Throughout Ms. Kelly’s 30-year career, she has held senior leadership positions in commercial and business development at companies including Amgen, Turning Point, Spectrum and Agilent. Ms. Kelly’s extensive experience in oncology includes building and leading commercial organizations in preparation for therapeutic and companion diagnostic launches. Ms. Kelly’s focus on commercial strategy, market access, companion diagnostics, field leadership, and business development provides operational expertise to prepare Zentalis for the potential to bring azenosertib to patients.

Zentalis is advancing azenosertib through a late-stage registrational development program in Cyclin E1-positive PROC, with an anticipated year-end 2026 topline readout from the DENALI Phase 2 trial, which is designed to support a potential accelerated approval pathway, pending data outcomes and U.S. FDA feedback. Additionally, Zentalis recently announced dosing of the first patient in the ASPENOVA Phase 3 confirmatory trial in Cyclin E1-positive PROC, which is designed to support conversion from accelerated to full approval, as well as potential ex-U.S. registrations.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is an investigational, potentially first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated in clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

Azenosertib is in late-stage development as a potential treatment for Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). There is currently no approved treatment option specifically for this biomarker-selected population which comprises approximately 50% of PROC patients. Cyclin E1 protein overexpression has been established as a sensitive and specific predictive biomarker for identifying patients who could potentially derive benefit from azenosertib treatment, based on retrospective analysis of azenosertib studies in PROC. Validation of the Cyclin E1 companion diagnostic assay is ongoing in the DENALI and ASPENOVA trials.

Azenosertib has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies that have the potential to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the continued development of azenosertib; the clinical and therapeutic potential of azenosertib as a monotherapy and as a combination agent; the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class; the potential benefits of azenosertib across multiple lines of ovarian cancer and other tumor types; the combinability of azenosertib with other agents and the potential benefits thereof; the broad franchise potential of azenosertib; the Company’s biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib; the potential regulatory approval and commercialization of azenosertib; the Company’s anticipated milestones and the timing thereof, including the anticipated timing of the topline readout from DENALI Part 2; the Company’s launch readiness and long-term growth; and the building of the Company’s the strategic and commercial infrastructure. The terms “achieve,” “anticipate,” “advance,” “build,” “design,” “develop,” “expect,” “focus,” “growth,” “look forward,” “potential,” “strategy,” “strengthen,” “support,” “target,” and “will” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of azenosertib; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; the interim, initial, “topline,” and preliminary data from our clinical trials may change as more patient data becomes available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.



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Contact:

Aron Feingold

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@zentalis.com