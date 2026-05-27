Vigor Boost Gummies (Official Website Scam WARNING) – Claims Investigated

New York City, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vigor Boost Gummies Overview

Product Classification: Vigor Boost Gummies is marketed as a daily male enhancement dietary supplement designed to support vitality, stamina, and overall performance.

Vigor Boost Gummies is marketed as a daily male enhancement dietary supplement designed to support vitality, stamina, and overall performance. Delivery Format: The supplement is formulated as a chewable gummy, offering an alternative to traditional capsules or powders for daily consumption.

The supplement is formulated as a chewable gummy, offering an alternative to traditional capsules or powders for daily consumption. Core Formulation: The Vigor Boost Gummies formula relies on an 82 mg proprietary blend containing nine active botanical extracts and amino acids, equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders.

The Vigor Boost Gummies formula relies on an 82 mg proprietary blend containing nine active botanical extracts and amino acids, equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders. Usage Protocol: The official Vigor Boost Gummies dosage instructions direct consumers to take one gummy daily as a dietary supplement.

The official Vigor Boost Gummies dosage instructions direct consumers to take one gummy daily as a dietary supplement. Purchasing Security: Authentic Vigor Boost Gummies are exclusively available through the manufacturer's verified portal to ensure product integrity and refund eligibility. Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified purchasing information.

Scientific Evidence and Ingredient Efficacy

Botanical Synergy: The Vigor Boost Gummies ingredients include well-researched adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Maca Extract, which have demonstrated potential in supporting stress response and energy levels in scientific literature.

The Vigor Boost Gummies ingredients include well-researched adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Maca Extract, which have demonstrated potential in supporting stress response and energy levels in scientific literature. Blood Flow Support: The inclusion of L-Arginine and Horny Goat Weed Extract in the Vigor Boost Gummies proprietary blend targets nitric oxide production, a key mechanism for supporting healthy circulation and stamina.

The inclusion of L-Arginine and Horny Goat Weed Extract in the Vigor Boost Gummies proprietary blend targets nitric oxide production, a key mechanism for supporting healthy circulation and stamina. Dosage Transparency: While the individual ingredients are scientifically recognized, the Vigor Boost Gummies label utilizes a proprietary blend format, meaning the exact milligram dosage of each specific botanical is not disclosed to the consumer.

Vigor Boost Gummies Transparency and Consumer Safety

Manufacturing Standards: The official Vigor Boost Gummies product is produced in a GMP-certified facility, adhering to established quality control protocols for dietary supplements.

The official Vigor Boost Gummies product is produced in a GMP-certified facility, adhering to established quality control protocols for dietary supplements. Stimulant Content: Consumers should note that the Vigor Boost Gummies formula contains 10 mg of caffeine per serving, derived from Green Tea Extract, which may affect individuals sensitive to stimulants.

Consumers should note that the Vigor Boost Gummies formula contains 10 mg of caffeine per serving, derived from Green Tea Extract, which may affect individuals sensitive to stimulants. Sugar Profile: Each serving of Vigor Boost Gummies contains 2 grams of added sugar (4% Daily Value) and 10 calories, utilizing cane syrup and corn syrup as base ingredients.

Each serving of Vigor Boost Gummies contains 2 grams of added sugar (4% Daily Value) and 10 calories, utilizing cane syrup and corn syrup as base ingredients. Medical Precautions: The Vigor Boost Gummies safety guidelines explicitly warn that individuals with known medical conditions or those taking prescription medications should consult a physician before use.

The Vigor Boost Gummies safety guidelines explicitly warn that individuals with known medical conditions or those taking prescription medications should consult a physician before use. Age Restrictions: Vigor Boost Gummies are strictly formulated for adult use and must be kept out of reach of children.

Vigor Boost Gummies are strictly formulated for adult use and must be kept out of reach of children. FDA Status: Like all dietary supplements, Vigor Boost Gummies have not been evaluated by the FDA to diagnose, address, or prevent any disease, and the FDA warns against over-the-counter products making exaggerated sexual enhancement claims.

Vigor Boost Gummies Marketplace Risks and Consumer Guidance

Counterfeit Proliferation: Independent investigations have identified numerous unauthorized Vigor Boost Gummies Amazon and Vigor Boost Gummies eBay listings, presenting a severe risk of counterfeit or expired products.

Independent investigations have identified numerous unauthorized Vigor Boost Gummies Amazon and Vigor Boost Gummies eBay listings, presenting a severe risk of counterfeit or expired products. Scam Warnings: The high volume of searches for "Vigor Boost Gummies scam" stems largely from consumers purchasing fake products from third-party sellers that do not contain the authentic nine-ingredient formula.

The high volume of searches for "Vigor Boost Gummies scam" stems largely from consumers purchasing fake products from third-party sellers that do not contain the authentic nine-ingredient formula. Refund Protection: The Vigor Boost Gummies money back guarantee is strictly enforced and only applies to orders processed directly through the official manufacturer's website.

Final Recommendations

Verification Imperative: Consumers must prioritize safety by avoiding all third-party marketplaces and securing Vigor Boost Gummies exclusively through the verified official channel.

Consumers must prioritize safety by avoiding all third-party marketplaces and securing Vigor Boost Gummies exclusively through the verified official channel. Realistic Expectations: Vigor Boost Gummies should be viewed as a supportive dietary supplement for overall vitality, not a pharmaceutical intervention for medical conditions.

Vigor Boost Gummies should be viewed as a supportive dietary supplement for overall vitality, not a pharmaceutical intervention for medical conditions. Medical Consultation: Prior to beginning the Vigor Boost Gummies protocol, a consultation with a qualified healthcare provider is strongly recommended to ensure compatibility with individual health profiles.

Official Website: Tap or Click Here

Understanding Vigor Boost Gummies: Formula, Ingredients, and Intended Purpose





The dietary supplement market in 2026 has seen a significant shift toward alternative delivery methods, with Vigor Boost Gummies emerging as a prominent option in the male vitality sector. Marketed as a daily enhancement supplement, Vigor Boost Gummies are designed to support stamina, energy, and overall performance through a specific blend of botanical extracts and amino acids.

Unlike traditional capsules that require water and digestion of a gelatin or cellulose shell, the chewable tablet format is intentional. This delivery mechanism utilizes a pectin base, making it accessible for consumers who experience pill fatigue. The formula is built on a proprietary blend of nine active ingredients, delivering 82 mg per serving, which the manufacturer states is equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders.

The daily dose is straightforward: one gummy per day. This simplicity is a key factor in the product's market positioning, aiming to provide consistent daily support rather than acute, on-demand effects.

Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified purchasing information.

Consumer Alert: Red Flags Exposed in Unauthorized Vigor Boost Gummies Distribution

A critical component of this Vigor Boost Gummies consumer warning involves the proliferation of unauthorized sellers across major e-commerce platforms. The search intent data for 2026 reveals a massive spike in queries like "is Vigor Boost Gummies a scam" and "Vigor Boost Gummies fake," which directly correlates with the rise of third-party marketplace listings.

Investigations into Vigor Boost Gummies Amazon, eBay, and Walmart listings have uncovered significant red flags. These unauthorized sellers often utilize the Vigor Boost Gummies brand name and imagery to distribute products that have not been verified by the official manufacturer, Loja Experience LTDA. The FDA has repeatedly warned consumers about the dangers of purchasing male enhancement supplements from unverified sources, as these counterfeit products may contain hidden, undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients or lack the advertised botanical extracts entirely.

To mitigate these risks, consumers must understand that the authentic supplement is exclusively distributed through the official website. Purchasing through unauthorized channels not only introduces severe safety risks but also immediately voids the refund policy and money-back guarantee.

How Is Vigor Boost Gummies Designed to Support Male Vitality?

The mechanism of action for Vigor Boost Gummies is based on the synergistic effects of its nine-ingredient proprietary blend. Rather than relying on a single pathway, the formula targets multiple aspects of male wellness, including blood flow, stress response, and energy metabolism.

A primary focus of the blend is the support of nitric oxide production. Ingredients like L-Arginine serve as precursors to nitric oxide, a vasodilator that helps relax blood vessels and support healthy circulation. This circulatory support is fundamental to the claims regarding stamina and performance.

Additionally, the formula incorporates adaptogenic herbs. Adaptogens are substances that assist the body in managing physical and mental stress. By supporting a balanced stress response, the ingredients aim to reduce fatigue and support sustained energy levels throughout the day, contributing to the overall vitality profile.

What Does the Research Say About the Vigor Boost Gummies Ingredients?





The formula contains nine active components within its proprietary blend. While the exact milligram dosage of each ingredient is not disclosed, the individual botanicals have been the subject of various scientific studies.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the ingredients:

Muira Puama Extract

What it is : A botanical extract derived from a tree native to the Amazon rainforest, traditionally used in South American herbal practices.

: A botanical extract derived from a tree native to the Amazon rainforest, traditionally used in South American herbal practices. The Science : Research suggests that Muira Puama may act as a mild nerve stimulant and adaptogen. Studies have investigated its potential to support healthy libido and cognitive function, though large-scale human clinical trials remain limited.

: Research suggests that Muira Puama may act as a mild nerve stimulant and adaptogen. Studies have investigated its potential to support healthy libido and cognitive function, though large-scale human clinical trials remain limited. Evidence Quality: Moderate.

Ashwagandha

What it is: A prominent adaptogenic herb used extensively in Ayurvedic traditions to support stress management and vitality.

A prominent adaptogenic herb used extensively in Ayurvedic traditions to support stress management and vitality. The Science: Extensive scientific literature supports Ashwagandha's ability to modulate cortisol levels and support a healthy stress response. Some studies also indicate potential benefits for supporting healthy testosterone levels and physical performance in men.

Extensive scientific literature supports Ashwagandha's ability to modulate cortisol levels and support a healthy stress response. Some studies also indicate potential benefits for supporting healthy testosterone levels and physical performance in men. Evidence Quality: Strong.

Maca Extract

What it is: A root vegetable native to the Andes mountains, often referred to as Peruvian ginseng, utilized for its nutritional and energy-supporting properties.

A root vegetable native to the Andes mountains, often referred to as Peruvian ginseng, utilized for its nutritional and energy-supporting properties. The Science: Clinical research indicates that Maca supplementation may support subjective feelings of energy and healthy libido independent of hormonal changes. It is rich in specific compounds called macamides and macaenes.

Clinical research indicates that Maca supplementation may support subjective feelings of energy and healthy libido independent of hormonal changes. It is rich in specific compounds called macamides and macaenes. Evidence Quality: Strong.

Catuaba Extract

What it is: An extract from the bark of several trees native to Brazil, traditionally used to support energy and vitality.

An extract from the bark of several trees native to Brazil, traditionally used to support energy and vitality. The Science: While traditional use is widespread, scientific literature on Catuaba is primarily limited to animal studies, which suggest potential neuroprotective and fatigue-reducing properties.

While traditional use is widespread, scientific literature on Catuaba is primarily limited to animal studies, which suggest potential neuroprotective and fatigue-reducing properties. Evidence Quality: Emerging.

Green Tea Extract (with 10mg Caffeine)

What it is: A concentrated form of green tea leaves, providing antioxidants (catechins) and a mild dose of natural caffeine.

A concentrated form of green tea leaves, providing antioxidants (catechins) and a mild dose of natural caffeine. The Science: Green tea extract is well-documented for its antioxidant capacity and metabolic support. The 10 mg of caffeine in the formula provides a mild, sustained energy lift without the severe crash associated with high-stimulant products.

Green tea extract is well-documented for its antioxidant capacity and metabolic support. The 10 mg of caffeine in the formula provides a mild, sustained energy lift without the severe crash associated with high-stimulant products. Evidence Quality: Strong.

L-Arginine

What it is: A conditionally essential amino acid that serves as a fundamental building block for protein synthesis and nitric oxide production.

A conditionally essential amino acid that serves as a fundamental building block for protein synthesis and nitric oxide production. The Science: L-Arginine is a direct precursor to nitric oxide. Clinical studies demonstrate that L-Arginine supplementation can support endothelial function and vasodilation, which is critical for healthy blood flow and stamina.

L-Arginine is a direct precursor to nitric oxide. Clinical studies demonstrate that L-Arginine supplementation can support endothelial function and vasodilation, which is critical for healthy blood flow and stamina. Evidence Quality: Strong.

Tribulus Terrestris

What it is: A plant extract commonly used in sports nutrition and male vitality supplements, known for its steroidal saponin content.

A plant extract commonly used in sports nutrition and male vitality supplements, known for its steroidal saponin content. The Science: Research on Tribulus Terrestris is mixed; while it may not directly increase testosterone levels in healthy men, several studies suggest it may support healthy libido and sexual function through nitric oxide pathways.

Research on Tribulus Terrestris is mixed; while it may not directly increase testosterone levels in healthy men, several studies suggest it may support healthy libido and sexual function through nitric oxide pathways. Evidence Quality: Moderate.

Horny Gat Weed Extract

What it is: A traditional Chinese botanical (Epimedium) containing the active compound icariin.

A traditional Chinese botanical (Epimedium) containing the active compound icariin. The Science: Icariin has been studied for its potential to act as a mild PDE5 inhibitor in vitro, a mechanism that supports healthy blood flow and erectile function, though human clinical data is less robust than pharmaceutical interventions.

Icariin has been studied for its potential to act as a mild PDE5 inhibitor in vitro, a mechanism that supports healthy blood flow and erectile function, though human clinical data is less robust than pharmaceutical interventions. Evidence Quality: Moderate.

Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified purchasing information.

The Transparency Gap: Why the Vigor Boost Gummies Label Matters in 2026

The concept of the "transparency gap" is highly relevant when analyzing the Vigor Boost Gummies label in 2026. Consumers are increasingly demanding full disclosure of ingredient dosages. The formula utilizes a proprietary blend, listing the total weight of the active ingredients (82 mg) but obscuring the specific amounts of Ashwagandha, Maca, or L-Arginine.

While proprietary blends are legally permitted by the FDA to protect trade secrets, they prevent consumers and researchers from verifying if the individual ingredients are present in clinically efficacious doses. The Vigor Boost Gummies label does clarify that the 82 mg extract blend is equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders, providing some context for the concentration.

Furthermore, the label provides clear transparency regarding the inactive ingredients, noting the presence of corn syrup, cane sugar, and 10 calories per serving. This level of disclosure is crucial for consumers monitoring their carbohydrate intake or managing specific dietary restrictions.

What Vigor Boost Gummies Is Not

To ensure realistic expectations and combat the exaggerated claims often found in the scam ecosystem surrounding Vigor Boost Gummies, it is vital to clarify what the product is not:

It is not a pharmaceutical drug: They are not a replacement for prescription medications like Viagra or Cialis, and do not contain synthetic PDE5 inhibitors.

They are not a replacement for prescription medications like Viagra or Cialis, and do not contain synthetic PDE5 inhibitors. It is not an instant fix: The results timeline requires consistent daily use; it is not designed for acute, on-demand usage 30 minutes before activity.

The results timeline requires consistent daily use; it is not designed for acute, on-demand usage 30 minutes before activity. It is not a testosterone replacement therapy: While ingredients like Ashwagandha support healthy hormone balance, the formula is not a medical treatment for clinically low testosterone (hypogonadism).

Consumer Guidance: What Should Vigor Boost Gummies Buyers Know Before Purchasing?

Before initiating the daily protocol, consumers must evaluate several safety and usage factors. The side effects profile is generally considered mild for healthy adults, given the natural botanical composition. However, the inclusion of 10 mg of caffeine means individuals highly sensitive to stimulants should monitor their intake.

The drug interactions profile for Vigor Boost Gummies requires attention. Ingredients that influence blood flow, such as L-Arginine and Horny Goat Weed, may interact with prescription blood pressure medications or nitrates. Therefore, the safety guidelines mandate that anyone with a medical condition or taking prescription drugs must consult a physician prior to use.

Regarding the price and purchasing logistics for Vigor Boost Gummies, consumers should be aware that the product is sold in various package tiers (e.g., 1-bottle, 3-bottle, 6-bottle options) exclusively on the official website. The refund policy offers a money-back guarantee, but this is strictly contingent upon purchasing through the verified manufacturer portal and adhering to the return window guidelines.

Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified purchasing information.

Warning Signs: How to Identify Counterfeit Vigor Boost Gummies Listings Online

The Vigor Boost Gummies counterfeit market is sophisticated, making it imperative for consumers to recognize the red flags associated with unauthorized sellers.

Platform Location: If you are viewing a Vigor Boost Gummies listing on Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, or any third-party retail site, it is unauthorized. The manufacturer does not utilize these distribution channels. Pricing Discrepancies: Vigor Boost Gummies discount offers that seem too good to be true, or bulk pricing that significantly undercuts the official website, are primary indicators of counterfeit products. Label Variations: Counterfeit Vigor Boost Gummies fake products often feature slight variations in label design, misspelled words, or entirely different ingredient profiles (e.g., substituting cheap fillers for the advertised botanical extracts). Missing Guarantees: Unauthorized sellers cannot honor the official Vigor Boost Gummies money back guarantee, leaving consumers with no recourse if the product is ineffective or unsafe.

Vigor Boost Gummies and Consumer Search Patterns: What the Data Reveals in 2026

Search engine data reveals distinct patterns in how consumers research male vitality supplements in 2026. The search intent surrounding Vigor Boost Gummies is heavily weighted toward commercial investigation and safety verification. High-volume queries include "Vigor Boost Gummies side effects," "Vigor Boost Gummies ingredients," "is Vigor Boost Gummies legit," and "is Vigor Boost Gummies a scam."

Online searches for Vigor Boost Gummies reviews, complaints, and customer service reflect typical pre-purchase research patterns in the dietary supplement space. The data demonstrates that consumers frequently investigate multiple products in the male enhancement category, with many ultimately seeking the official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified information. Do male enhancement gummies actually work? This remains one of the most common questions, and the answer depends entirely on the specific ingredients, their dosages, and the scientific evidence supporting them.

Final Assessment: Separating the Legitimate Vigor Boost Gummies Product From Marketplace Red Flags

This industry report presents factual data surrounding the Vigor Boost Gummies formulation while highlighting critical safety concerns in the secondary marketplace. The legitimate Vigor Boost Gummies product, distributed by Loja Experience LTDA, offers a nine-ingredient proprietary blend supported by peer-reviewed scientific literature regarding botanical efficacy.

The red flags exposed in unauthorized distribution channels, ranging from price manipulation to potential counterfeiting, represent a significant risk to consumer safety. The only verified method to acquire the authentic Vigor Boost Gummies supplement and maintain eligibility for the money-back guarantee is through the official website. Consumers are strongly advised to avoid all third-party marketplace listings regardless of pricing or promotional claims.

Tap or click here to visit the manufacturer's official Vigor Boost Gummies website for verified purchasing information.

The Role of Adaptogens in Male Vitality

The inclusion of adaptogenic herbs in the Vigor Boost Gummies formula represents a modern approach to male wellness. Adaptogens are a unique class of healing plants that help balance, restore, and protect the body. According to naturopathic principles, these botanicals do not have a specific action; rather, they help the body respond to any influence or stressor, normalizing physiological functions. In the context of male vitality, managing cortisol (the primary stress hormone) is crucial, as chronically elevated cortisol can negatively impact testosterone production and overall energy levels. By supporting a balanced stress response, the adaptogens in the formula aim to create a more favorable physiological environment for stamina and performance.

Understanding Nitric Oxide and Endothelial Function

A significant portion of the proprietary blend is dedicated to supporting nitric oxide pathways. Nitric oxide is a vital signaling molecule produced by the endothelium (the inner lining of blood vessels). It signals the smooth muscle cells surrounding the vessels to relax, leading to vasodilation (widening of the blood vessels). This process is essential for healthy blood flow throughout the body, including the extremities. As men age, natural nitric oxide production can decline, which may affect stamina and performance. The amino acids and botanical extracts in the formula are selected for their potential to serve as precursors to nitric oxide or to support the enzymes responsible for its synthesis.

The Importance of GMP Certification

The manufacturing standards of dietary supplements are a critical factor in consumer safety. The formula is produced in a facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). GMP certification ensures that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. It is designed to minimize the risks involved in any pharmaceutical or supplement production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product. These guidelines cover all aspects of production, from the starting materials, premises, and equipment to the training and personal hygiene of staff. Detailed, written procedures are essential for each process that could affect the quality of the finished product.

Evaluating the Proprietary Blend Format

The use of a proprietary blend is a common practice in the dietary supplement industry, often utilized to protect a specific formulation from being replicated by competitors. While this protects the manufacturer's intellectual property, it requires consumers to place trust in the brand's formulation expertise. The total weight of the blend (82 mg) is provided, along with the equivalent dry powder weight (567 mg), which offers some insight into the concentration of the extracts used. However, without knowing the exact milligram amount of each individual ingredient, it is challenging for consumers to compare the formula directly against specific clinical dosages used in scientific studies. This highlights the importance of purchasing from the official source and consulting with a healthcare provider.

The Impact of Counterfeit Supplements on Public Health

The proliferation of counterfeit dietary supplements on third-party marketplaces is a growing public health concern. These unauthorized products often mimic the packaging of legitimate brands but may contain entirely different ingredients, incorrect dosages, or harmful contaminants. In the male enhancement category, the FDA has frequently found counterfeit products laced with undeclared prescription drug ingredients, posing severe risks to individuals with underlying health conditions or those taking interacting medications. The only effective way for consumers to protect themselves from these risks is to purchase Vigor Boost Gummies exclusively through the manufacturer's verified official website, bypassing unauthorized sellers entirely.

Frequently Asked Questions About Vigor Boost Gummies

What are the Vigor Boost Gummies ingredients?

The proprietary blend includes Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine (10mg), L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract.

What is the Vigor Boost Gummies daily dose?

The dosage instructions direct consumers to take one gummy daily as a dietary supplement.

Is Vigor Boost Gummies FDA approved?

No. Vigor Boost Gummies is a dietary supplement manufactured in a GMP-certified facility but is not FDA-approved as a drug and is not intended to diagnose, address, or prevent any disease.

What is the Vigor Boost Gummies refund policy?

The money back guarantee provides a return window, valid only for purchases made through the official Vigor Boost Gummies website.

Where to buy Vigor Boost Gummies?

Vigor Boost Gummies should only be purchased through the official website to ensure product authenticity and eligibility for the refund policy.

What is the best supplement for male vitality?

No single dietary supplement is universally considered the "best," as individual physiological responses vary. Research suggests that adaptogens and nitric oxide precursors, including those found in Vigor Boost Gummies, may support vitality, but consumers should consult a physician to address specific health concerns.

Is Vigor Boost Gummies safe for seniors?

Seniors with existing medical conditions or those taking prescription medications, particularly blood pressure drugs or nitrates, must consult their physician before using Vigor Boost Gummies, as ingredients like L-Arginine can interact with cardiovascular medications.

Is Vigor Boost Gummies safe for daily use?

The Vigor Boost Gummies formula is designed for daily consumption. However, due to the 10 mg of caffeine per serving, consumers should monitor their total daily caffeine intake from all sources.

What is the difference between Vigor Boost Gummies and prescription ED medications?

This is an over-the-counter dietary supplement containing natural botanical extracts and amino acids designed to support overall vitality. They are not a pharmaceutical drug and do not contain synthetic PDE5 inhibitors like those found in prescription ED medications.

What do Vigor Boost Gummies taste like?

The gummies utilize natural flavors, cane sugar, and corn syrup to provide a palatable, sweet gummy experience, masking the naturally bitter taste of the botanical extracts.

Can Vigor Boost Gummies be taken on an empty stomach?

The official Vigor Boost Gummies instructions do not specify whether the gummy must be taken with food. However, individuals with sensitive stomachs may prefer to take dietary supplements alongside a meal to minimize potential gastrointestinal discomfort.

Company Details and Distributor Information

Product: Vigor Boost Gummies, Male Enhancement Gummies

Vigor Boost Gummies, Male Enhancement Gummies Distributor: Loja Experience LTDA

Loja Experience LTDA Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773

11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 Phone: +1 323-372-9581

+1 323-372-9581 Email: contact@customercs.com

Manufacturing: Produced in a GMP Facility.

Produced in a GMP Facility. Official Website: myvigorboost.com

Important Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: The information in this report is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Vigor Boost Gummies is a dietary supplement that has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is not intended to diagnose, address, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare physician before beginning any new dietary supplement, especially if you have a known medical condition or are taking prescription medications.

Accuracy Notice: The product details, ingredient dosages, and company information are based on the official Vigor Boost Gummies label and documentation available at the time of publication. Consumers should verify all information directly on the manufacturer's official website.

Endorsement Disclaimer: This report is an independent informational analysis of the Vigor Boost Gummies supplement and associated marketplace risks. It does not constitute an endorsement or a product evaluation. Any references to scientific studies pertain to the individual ingredients and do not imply outcomes for the formulated product.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase through the verified official links provided, the publisher may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. This supports the continuation of independent industry research.

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