Societe Generale: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors dated 27 May 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS DATED 27 MAY 2026

Press release

Paris, 27 May 2026

Combined General Meeting

The General Meeting of shareholders of Societe Generale was held on 27 May 2026 at CNIT Forest, 2, Place de la Défense, 92092 Puteaux and was chaired by Mr. Lorenzo Bini Smaghi.

Quorum was established at 64.99% (vs. 64.34% in 2025):

595 shareholders participated by attending the General Meeting in person at the place where it was held on 27 May 2026;

1,505 shareholders were represented at the General Meeting by a person other than the Chairman;

18,312 shareholders voted online;

1,416 shareholders voted by post;

9,099 shareholders, including 7,562 online, representing 1,15% of the share capital, gave proxy to the Chairman;

A total of 30,927 shareholders were present or represented and participated in the vote.

The agenda item, with no vote, was an opportunity to present and discuss with shareholders the Group's climate strategy and social and environmental responsibility.

In addition, 9 shareholders sent 69 written questions prior to the General Meeting. The answers were made public before the General Meeting on the institutional website.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, in particular:

The 2025 annual company accounts and annual consolidated accounts;

The dividend per share was set at EUR 1.61. An interim dividend of EUR 0.61 per share was paid on 9 October 2025. The balance of the dividend, equal to EUR 1.00 per share, will be paid as from 3 June 2026 and the shares will be traded ex-this amount on 1 June 2026;

The ratification of the co-option of an independent female Director, whose term of office was also renewed for 4 years: Mrs. Laura Barlow;

The appointment of an independent female Director for 4 years: Dame Clara Furse;

The renewal of an independent male Director and an independent female Director for 4 years: Mr. Jérôme Contamine et Mrs. Diane Côté;

The remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and the Directors;

The components composing the total remuneration and the benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the 2025 financial year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer;

The authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary shares of the Company was renewed for 18 months up to 10% of the share capital;

Authorisations for share capital increases, including the authorisation to issue shares in favour of employees under a company or group saving plan, as well as the authorisation to grant performance shares, existing or to be issued, for a period of 26 months; and

Amendments of the by-laws relating to the initial term of office of a co-opted Director, as well as to reflect the ‘CRD IV’ Directive and the entry into force of the Order transposing the “Women on Boards” Directive.

The detailed voting result is available this day on the Company's website in the section "Annual General Meeting".

Board of Directors

Following the renewals and appointments of Directors, the Board of Directors is composed of one non-voting Director (“censeur”) and 15 Directors, including 3 Directors representing employees.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Mr. William Connelly, Chairman and Director;

Mr. Slawomir Krupa, Director;

Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold, Director;

Mrs. Laura Barlow, Director;

Mrs. Diane Côté, Director;

Mrs. Ulrika Ekman, Director;

Dame Clara Furse, Director;

Mrs. France Houssaye, Director elected by employees;

Mr. Olivier Klein, Director;

Mrs. Annette Messemer, Director;

Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Director;

Mr. Johan Praud, Director elected by employees;

Mr. Benoît de Ruffray, Director;

Mr. Sébastien Wetter, Director representing employee shareholders;

Mr. Jean-Bernard Levy, Non-voting Director (“censeur”).





Following the General Meeting, and upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Mr. William Connelly as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as previously contemplated at the Board meeting held on 10 April 2025.

The Board Committees are now composed as follows:

Audit and Internal Control Committee : Mr. Jérôme Contamine (Chairman),

Mrs. Diane Côté, Mrs. Ulrika Ekman, Mrs. Laura Barlow, Mr. Olivier Klein and Mr. Sébastien Wetter;

: Mr. Jérôme Contamine (Chairman), Mrs. Diane Côté, Mrs. Ulrika Ekman, Mrs. Laura Barlow, Mr. Olivier Klein and Mr. Sébastien Wetter; Risk Committee : Dame Clara Furse (chairwoman), Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold, Mrs. Laura Barlow, Mrs. Diane Côté, Mrs. Annette Messemer and Mr. Olivier Klein;

: Dame Clara Furse (chairwoman), Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold, Mrs. Laura Barlow, Mrs. Diane Côté, Mrs. Annette Messemer and Mr. Olivier Klein; Compensation Committee : Mrs. Annette Messemer (Chairwoman), Mrs. France Houssaye, Mrs. Ulrika Ekman and Mr. Benoît de Ruffray;

: Mrs. Annette Messemer (Chairwoman), Mrs. France Houssaye, Mrs. Ulrika Ekman and Mr. Benoît de Ruffray; Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee: Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge (Chairman), Mr. Jérôme Contamine, Dame Clara Furse and Mr. Benoît de Ruffray

Mr. William Connely, the Chairman of the Board, stated:

“The Board of Directors would like to express its warmest gratitude to Mr. Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, whose term of office has expired and who chaired the Board with authority and insight since 2015.”

The Board of Directors is made up of:

46.6% women (7/15) based on the total number of members of the Board of Directors or 46.1% women (6/13) if - in accordance with the law in force at the end of the General Meeting - the calculation relates to all the Directors appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders (i.e. taking into account the Director representing the employee shareholders and without taking into account the two Directors elected by the employees) or 50% women (6/12) if, in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the 3 employee Directors are excluded from the calculations; and

91.6% independent Directors (11/12) if we exclude from the calculations the three Directors representing the employees in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF code.

Biographies

Dame Clara Furse is a graduate in Economics from the London School of Economics. She began her career in 1979 as a broker. From 1983 to 1998, she served as Managing Director at UBS, in charge of the Group’s options and futures markets activities. From 1998 to 2000, she was the CEO of Crédit Lyonnais Rouse. From 2001 to 2009, she served as CEO of the London Stock Exchange. She served as an independent Director of Legal & General Group plc (2014-2023), Amadeus IT Group (2010-2022) and Nomura Holding (2009-2017). She is currently an independent Director of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. and Non-executive Chair of HSBC UK. She is also currently chairing the UK Voluntary Carbon Markets Forum since 2021.

Mrs. Laura Barlow holds a BA in English literature from the University of Oxford and a Chartered Accountant Diploma from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. From 2003 to 2010, she was Managing Director of the international management consultancy AlixPartners, where she acted as an advisor and interim manager for clients in complex cross-border restructurings across a wide range of sectors. From 2010 to 2020, she worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland Group (now NatWest Group) as Global Head of Restructuring, Interim Group Chief Risk Officer and Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, and from 2014 to 2016, was a Trustee of the RBS Group Pension Scheme, Chair of the Risk and Audit Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. From 2021 to 2025, Laura Barlow served as Head of Sustainability at Barclays Bank and from 2022 to 2024, was a member of the UNEP-FI Banking Council, representing Western European banks.

Mr. Jérôme Contamine is a graduate of France’s École Polytechnique, ENSAE and École Nationale d’Administration. After spending four years as an auditor at the Cour des Comptes (the head body for auditing the use of public funds in France), he held various operating positions at Total. From 2000 to 2009, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Veolia Environnement. From 2009 until 2018, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi. From 2006 to 2017, he served as Director of Valeo then from 2020 to May 2023, he served as Director of TotalEnergies. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Galapagos NV.

Mrs. Diane Côté is a graduate of Ottawa University, where she majored in Finance and Accounting. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a member of the Order of Professional Accountants of Quebec (CPA in Canada) and practiced at EY as a senior auditor from 1990 to 1992. From 1992 to 2012, she performed key functions in the Audit, Risk and Finance Divisions of diverse insurance companies (Prudential, Standard Life and Aviva) in Canada and the United Kingdom. From 2012 until 1 February 2021, she was Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and member of the Executive Committee of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Since April 2025, she is an independent Director of SCOR SE and a member of the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee and the Sustainable Development Committee.

The regulatory declarations on the absence of conflicts of interest and the absence of convictions mentioned on page 135 of the Universal Registration Document filed by Societe Generale on 13 March 2026 with the French market authority (AMF) under number D.26-0091, relating notably to the two female Directors and to the male Director whose terms of office are renewed remain valid and the female Director appointed with effect from the General Meeting of 27 May 2026 have made the same regulatory declarations.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.







Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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