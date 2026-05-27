Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, today announced its participation in three upcoming institutional investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Travel & Leisure Conference

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led roundtable discussion at the Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Travel & Leisure Conference being held in New York, NY, on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also attend the conference. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 180 days.

2026 REITweek Conference

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2026 REITweek Conference being held in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also attend the conference. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 60 days.

Gabelli 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman, and Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Gabelli Funds 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at ir.rymanhp.com. To listen, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Investor Relations Contacts:



Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer

(615) 316-6588

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com



Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 316-6320

jhutcheson@rymanhp.com



Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations

(615) 316-6011

sarah.martin@rymanhp.com Media Contact:



Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications

(615) 316-6725

ssullivan@rymanhp.com



