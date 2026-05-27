Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the 46th Annual William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 46th Annual William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 12:00 pm CT. Management will also host a breakout meeting for interested investors at 12:40 pm CT as well as individual meetings throughout the day.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar’s website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Surety & Credit, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.