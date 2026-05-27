YY Group Holding Announces Estimated Total Assets and Net Assets per Share of $11.13 and $4.03, Respectively, as of April 30, 2026

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group” or the “Company”), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facilities management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that, based on financial data as of April 30, 2026, its total assets of approximately $37.6 million equated to approximately $11.13 per share of common stock, and its net assets of approximately $13.6 million equated to approximately $4.03 per share.

These estimates are based on 3,377,580 shares of common stock outstanding as of April 30, 2026. Compared with the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, total assets increased from approximately $34.3 million, while net assets remained stable at approximately $13.6 million. On a per-share basis, total assets increased from $8.03 to $11.13, while net assets increased from $3.18 to $4.03, reflecting the Company’s current capital base following its share consolidation.

During the period, YY Group advanced its growth strategy through AI and robotics initiatives, including scalable AI training data capabilities and robotics applications across hospitality, security, and facilities management. The Company also expanded its operational presence through new opportunities in hospitality, the financial sector, and transportation across key markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Egypt, and Malaysia.

These estimates are preliminary, have not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, and are subject to normal closing adjustments and review procedures. The Company is providing this information to offer additional transparency regarding its financial position and capital base following a period of strategic growth. These metrics reflect the Company’s focus on maintaining a robust balance sheet while scaling its integrated service ecosystem across global markets.

“These updated asset metrics provide shareholders with a clearer view of YY Group’s financial position following a period of disciplined growth and operational expansion,” stated Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group Holding Limited. “As we continue to scale our workforce and integrated facilities management businesses, we believe our AI and robotics initiatives can enhance our operational capabilities, support new commercial opportunities, and contribute to additional revenue streams over time.”

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facilities management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

enquiries@yygroupholding.com