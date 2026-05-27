Carriage Services Announces Its Entry Into the Greater Knoxville, Tennessee Market with the Acquisition of McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. ("Carriage" or "Carriage Services") is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home located in Maryville, Tennessee.

Donnie Poteet stated, “The McCammon Ammons Click team has taken great pride in serving the families of Greater Knoxville for more than 100 years. As Katherine and I began having discussions around succession planning, we focused on finding someone who not only would protect the legacy that has been established over all these years, but also build upon that legacy. After getting to know the team at Carriage, we are confident they will take great care of our business, our staff, and the families we serve.”

Steve Metzger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Carriage Services, stated, “We are excited to enter the growing Greater Knoxville market with a premier business that has been serving the community for 120 years. Continuing to build Carriage’s footprint throughout Tennessee aligns well with our focus on purposeful growth.”

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. As of May 27, 2026, Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. Carriage is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please contact us at investorrelations@carriageservices.com.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, Carriage (the "Company") that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, could cause the Company's results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other information about the Company and news releases, are available at https://www.carriageservices.com.