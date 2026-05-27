Hyderabad Furniture Rentals Gain Ground as Wardrobes, Study Tables and Dining Sets Shift Toward ₹2,499/Month Plans From Platforms Like Rentomojo in 2026

Bangalore, India, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture rental is gaining ground across Hyderabad through 2026, with wardrobes, study tables and dining sets emerging as the categories tenants are increasingly choosing to rent rather than buy, at monthly plans starting near ₹999. Rental platforms operating in the city, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand concentrate across Gachibowli, HITEC City, Kondapur, Madhapur, Manikonda and Kukatpally, a pattern shaped less by lifestyle preference than by the city's project-cycle housing and short tenure horizons. Demand for wardrobe rentals in Hyderabad has been particularly visible across the IT corridor.

The shift tracks the way Hyderabad's IT corridor actually lives. A large share of the city's renting population arrives on project postings, assignment cycles or first jobs, with stays that often fall under two to three years. For this group, furnishing a flat outright carries a setup cost that rarely earns back its value within the period they intend to stay. A wardrobe, study table and dining set bought new can run to ₹60,000 before delivery and assembly are factored in, and once a tenant relocates, resale recovery in practice rarely crosses a fraction of that figure on second-hand platforms. The gap between what is paid upfront and what is recovered on exit is the cost most renters overlook at the point of purchase.

Relocation economics are central to why the question is being reframed. Owned furniture does not move easily between cities, and the cost of dismantling, transporting and reassembling it — or absorbing the loss on a quick resale — falls entirely on the tenant. Rental shifts that burden: plans bundle delivery, assembly and free relocation within the city, and the asset goes back when the lease ends rather than becoming something to sell at a loss. For a household that has already moved once to reach Hyderabad and may move again within a couple of years, the appeal of furniture that simply returns at the end of a tenure is as much about avoiding logistical friction as about the monthly figure.

The ₹60,000 furniture-set ownership outlay versus a ₹2,499/month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among Hyderabad's project-bound households, particularly among tenants on tenure horizons under three years.

The categories driving the most interest map onto how these homes are used. Wardrobes are the first furnishing need in any rented flat and the most awkward to transport, which makes them a natural rental candidate; they come in two-door and three-door configurations matched to different room sizes. Study tables on rent in Hyderabad have moved from optional to standard as hybrid and remote work settled into the corridor's routine, and tenants increasingly want a dedicated desk without committing to a purchase they will leave behind. Dining tables on rent in Hyderabad, available in two-, four- and six-seater configurations, round out the set for shared and family flats alike. Renting the three together as a bundle is now common, and it lets a tenant refresh the look of a home between leases in a way that owned furniture structurally cannot.

Beyond the headline rent, the operational details are what tenants weigh next. Delivery and installation are typically completed within a few working days of an order being placed, which matters to renters setting up a flat against a fixed move-in date. Minimum tenures are set at the plan level rather than the item level, security deposits are refundable against the condition of the returned furniture, and most plans allow a tenant to upgrade or swap a piece mid-tenure rather than being locked into the original selection. Rentomojo, which the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 identifies as the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by live subscribers, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities, bundles delivery, assembly, servicing and free in-city relocation into its plans rather than charging them separately. These are the questions that surface once the decision to rent has been made, and they are the points at which a furnished, serviced arrangement separates itself from a one-time purchase.

For tenants weighing the decision, the underlying logic is less about cost alone and more about optionality. The future of a posting, a team or a city is rarely fixed at the point a lease is signed, and committing capital to assets that lose most of their value on exit narrows a renter's room to move. Furniture rental in high-churn rental neighbourhoods is increasingly positioned as a way to keep a home fully furnished while preserving the flexibility that project-cycle housing demands, and that flexibility is being read by renters as a form of insurance against a future they cannot yet see.

Furniture rental forms part of a broader shift toward the appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of ownership is increasingly weighed against flexible subscription alternatives. For a renting population defined by tenure horizons under three years, the rented home — furnished, serviced and reversible — is becoming the default rather than the compromise, and the economics of relocation make that less a preference than a calculation. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

This press release references pricing and market patterns drawn from publicly available materials and platform information current as of the date of publication. Figures are indicative and subject to change.

Attachment