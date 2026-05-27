Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States

THE SHELF PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE CORRESPONDING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENT TO THE DOCUMENTS ARE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ OR WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS, AS APPLICABLE.

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. ("Volatus" or the "Company") (TSX:FLT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters bookran by Desjardins Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from treasury, on a bought deal basis, 46,200,000 common voting shares (the "Offered Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.65 per Offered Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $30,030,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time for up to 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined below), to purchase up to an additional number of Offered Shares (the "Additional Shares") equal to 15% of the number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at a price per Additional Share equal to the Issue Price to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

Volatus expects the net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s long-term strategy, including: (1) investing in expanded facilities and manufacturing capacity to fulfill increased demand internationally; (2) product development of further enhanced capabilities for remotely piloted aircraft systems for the defence industry; (3) enhancing the ability to consider larger acquisitions of complementary technologies and businesses; (4) increasing the Company’s attractiveness as a stable and reliable long-term supplier and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet to demonstrate additional working capital when bidding for larger governmental and commercial contracts; and (5) for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Offered Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) of the Company dated February 20, 2026 in all provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the 1933 Act (as defined herein) and internationally as permitted.

Access to the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendments to the documents are provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a base shelf prospectus, a prospectus supplement and any amendment to the documents. The Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Electronic or paper copies of the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement (when filed), and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Desjardins Capital Markets at 25 York St., 10th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2V5, Attention: Equity Capital Markets or by email at ecm@desjardins.com. The Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement will contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement (when filed) and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments, and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", “seeks”, “strategy” or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the Offering, including its terms, conditions, anticipated timing, use of proceeds and ability to receive all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX, (ii) the business plans, business outlook, and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.