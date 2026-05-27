Kneat Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF) (“Kneat” or the “Company”), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announced results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2026 AGM”), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2026.

The detailed results of voting at the 2026 AGM are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all five directors nominated to the Kneat Board.

Name of Nominee Number of Votes Cast Votes “For” Votes “For” % Ian Ainsworth 51,419,056 51,146,599 99.47%

Edmund Ryan 51,419,056 51,401,908 99.97%

Wade K. Dawe 51,419,056 49,674,922 96.61%

Nutan Behki 51,419,056 51,145,691 99.47%

Carol Leaman 51,419,056 51,410,335 99.98%





2. Re-Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve management’s recommendation that KPMG LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company to fix their remuneration for the forthcoming year.

Number of Votes Cast Votes “For” Votes “For” % 51,419,056 51,414,810 99.99%





Final voting results on all matters voted at the 2026 AGM have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Optional AI capabilities within Kneat Gx accelerate the validation lifecycle, from content generation to review and analysis, while maintaining full GxP compliance, governance, and data integrity. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.For further information:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations

P: + 1 902-706-9074

E: katie.keita@kneat.com