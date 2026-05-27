City of Santa Monica Selects HdL Companies to Support Revenue Administration Efforts

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Santa Monica recently contracted with HdL Companies for Business License Compliance, Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and Parking Administration and Audits.

Through the agreement, HdL will support the City’s locally administered revenue programs with services designed to improve compliance, strengthen reporting, and help ensure businesses and taxpayers are treated fairly and consistently. HdL’s approach to business license focuses on education-first outreach, while its lodging tax services help local governments administer hotel and short-term rental tax programs with stronger visibility, audits, and ongoing compliance support.

Santa Monica is a dynamic community with a diverse business, visitor, and parking environment. “We are pleased to support the City with services that promote fairness, transparency, and strong revenue stewardship,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. “Our team looks forward to helping Santa Monica administer these programs efficiently, support compliance through clear communication, and protect the local revenues the community depends on.”

The agreement brings together multiple local revenue functions under a coordinated support model. HdL will support the City with a unified approach to administration, compliance, audits, reporting, and taxpayer communication; helping staff manage these revenue functions more efficiently while maintaining clear City oversight. By aligning support across business license, TOT, and parking revenues, the partnership is designed to strengthen program integrity, reduce administrative burden, and ensure local revenues are managed effectively for the community.

The Santa Monica contract reflects a broader need among local governments to manage existing revenue programs with greater consistency, transparency, and accountability. As cities balance service demands, staffing constraints, and evolving business activity, structured compliance and administration programs help leaders monitor local revenues and plan responsibly.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Heiselt, Marketing Analyst

HdL Companies

(714) 879-5000