IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

NEWARK, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended April 30, 2026) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

IDT’s earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website ( https://www.idt.net/ investo r s-and - media ) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following access code: 181062.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 17th, 2026. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 54085. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website .

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to process transactions and operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides businesses with unified communications and AI-driven workflow solutions to enhance customer experience at scale; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

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