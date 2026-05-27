Wilmington, Delaware, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications are not the same as FDA-approved drugs and may differ in formulation, testing, and oversight. GLP-1 medications and hormone therapy treatments are prescription medications requiring evaluation by a licensed clinician. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription treatment. Gala GLP-1 connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who independently evaluate eligibility for treatment. Individual results and experiences vary. Pricing, availability, and program policies are subject to change. See full terms through the official Gala GLP-1 website. Affiliate links are present in the content below; a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Quick Answer: Gala GLP-1 is a telehealth platform connecting adults in all 50 states with licensed healthcare providers for prescription weight management and hormone health support. Compounded GLP-1/GIP medications including tirzepatide start at $149 per month on the yearly plan. Brand-name FDA-approved Ozempic and an oral GLP-1 option are also available. Hormone replacement therapy options include estradiol, progesterone, vaginal estradiol, and non-hormonal alternatives prescribed by US-licensed clinicians. Compounded medications available through the platform are not FDA-approved finished drug products. No insurance is required, and every prescription decision is made independently by a licensed provider after reviewing each patient's health profile.

Platform: Gala GLP-1 | Category: Telehealth | Availability: All 50 States | Starting Price: $149/month | Website: galaglp1.com

View the current Gala GLP-1 offer (official Gala GLP-1 page)

What Gala GLP-1 Offers Across Weight Management and Hormone Health

Telehealth has become a highly searched category as consumers compare online provider review, pricing, medication disclosures, and support models for prescription weight management and hormone therapy. Gala GLP-1 operates in this category as a direct-access platform connecting adults in all 50 states with licensed healthcare providers across two treatment areas: prescription weight management through compounded GLP-1 and GIP medications, and hormone health support through licensed-clinician-prescribed hormone replacement therapy.

Every treatment decision is made independently by a licensed provider after reviewing each patient's health profile. No prescription is guaranteed. No insurance is required. Pricing is published directly on the platform with final totals confirmed at checkout. Compounded medications available through the platform are not FDA-approved finished drug products. Brand-name FDA-approved alternatives including Ozempic are available through the platform for patients who prefer or require an FDA-approved finished drug product.

Buyer takeaway: Gala GLP-1 is a direct-access telehealth platform serving adults in all 50 states. The platform covers two treatment categories — compounded GLP-1/GIP weight management and hormone replacement therapy — with prescriptions issued independently by licensed healthcare providers following a personal health assessment. Compounded medication options are not FDA-approved finished drug products. Brand-name Ozempic is available as an FDA-approved option through the platform at a separate price point.

Gala GLP-1 Telehealth Overview

Gala GLP-1 is built around removing the traditional access barriers for adults seeking GLP-1 weight management or hormone replacement therapy support. The entire process is online. State-licensed providers are available across all 50 states subject to state-specific medication and consultation requirements. Insurance is not required, and current payment options are confirmed at checkout at galaglp1.com.

The process starts with a health assessment, moves to an independent provider review, and — when treatment is deemed appropriate by the reviewing clinician — connects the patient with partner pharmacy fulfillment where medication is prescribed. Ongoing provider messaging, dosage adjustments, and medication changes are managed through the Gala GLP-1 platform as part of the platform's support structure, subject to the patient's active plan and provider review.

Gala GLP-1 displays LegitScript verification and HIPAA-compliance language on its official platform. Medical services are provided by licensed physicians and clinicians affiliated with independently owned and operated medical practices, including OpenLoop-affiliated medical groups and other affiliated practices. Gala GLP-1 provides administrative, technology, and management infrastructure. It does not practice medicine and is not a pharmacy.

View the current Gala GLP-1 offer (official Gala GLP-1 page)

How Compounded GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP Treatment Access Works

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists are a class of prescription medications studied for their role in supporting weight management in adults with obesity or weight-related health conditions. GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) is a related hormone. Tirzepatide targets both receptors and is the active compound in Gala GLP-1's compounded treatment options.

Compounded GLP-1 medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. They are not the same as brand-name FDA-approved medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications may differ from FDA-approved drugs in formulation, manufacturing controls, testing, labeling, and post-market oversight. Compounded GLP-1 options available through Gala GLP-1 are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies under applicable pharmacy standards and provider-directed prescription requirements. Brand-name FDA-approved options including Ozempic are available through the platform for patients who prefer or require an FDA-approved finished drug product.

Regulatory context for compounded GLP-1 medications: The FDA placed semaglutide and tirzepatide on the national drug shortage list during peak GLP-1 demand, which historically supported expanded compounding under sections 503A and 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA subsequently resolved both shortages — tirzepatide in late 2024 and semaglutide in early 2025. Patient-specific compounding by state-licensed pharmacies under section 503A operates under a separate statutory framework that continues independently of shortage list status. Compounded GLP-1 products are not equivalent to FDA-approved finished drug products. Gala GLP-1's compounded medication disclosures, prescribing structure, and pharmacy partner information are available at galaglp1.com.

Gala GLP-1 offers four weight loss treatment pathways:

Treatment Type Starting Price Status Compounded GLP-1/GIP (tirzepatide) Compounded — not FDA-approved $179/month (yearly plan) In Stock Microdosing GLP-1/GIP (tirzepatide) Compounded — not FDA-approved $149/month (yearly plan) In Stock Ozempic (semaglutide) Brand-name — FDA-approved $1,299/month In Stock Wegovy pill (oral GLP-1) Brand-name Pricing TBD at launch Coming Soon

Important pricing context: The price difference between compounded and brand-name FDA-approved options reflects regulatory, manufacturing, and oversight differences. Lower pricing on compounded options does not indicate clinical equivalence to brand-name FDA-approved medications. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, are not reviewed for safety or effectiveness by the FDA before marketing, and may differ from FDA-approved drugs in formulation, manufacturing, and oversight. Treatment selection between compounded and FDA-approved options is determined by the reviewing licensed provider based on the patient's individual health profile.

Pricing is published on the official Gala GLP-1 platform. Final totals are confirmed at checkout based on the selected plan and medication. All doses within the compounded GLP-1/GIP program are included at the stated monthly rate, with no tiered pricing by dosage level. Current plan details and pricing are available at galaglp1.com.

Buyer takeaway: Tirzepatide is the active compound in Gala GLP-1's compounded GLP-1/GIP treatment pathway, designed to target both GLP-1 and GIP receptors. Compounded options at $179/month (standard) and $149/month (microdosing) are not FDA-approved finished drug products and are not equivalent to brand-name FDA-approved medications. Brand-name Ozempic at $1,299/month is FDA-approved. An oral GLP-1 (Wegovy pill) is listed as coming soon, with pricing to be confirmed at launch.

How Provider Review and Eligibility Work at Gala GLP-1

Quick answer: Gala GLP-1 prescription decisions are made independently by state-licensed healthcare providers after each provider reviews the patient's submitted health assessment. No prescription is guaranteed. If a licensed provider determines treatment is not medically appropriate, no prescription is issued and a refund is processed for any subscription charges following that determination.

Consultations are conducted via asynchronous online messaging or synchronous video visit, depending on state law, medication type, and the individual patient situation. Video visits, when required, are typically limited to the initial consultation. Follow-up care, dosage adjustments, and provider messaging are managed through the Gala GLP-1 platform as part of the platform's support structure, subject to the patient's active plan and provider review.

Dosage adjustments are available through the platform. Medication switches are also available if the initial prescription is not delivering the response the provider anticipates. Every change requires provider review and approval. Patients are encouraged to report any side effects, adverse events, or unexpected symptoms to their treating clinician promptly through the platform.

GLP-1 Safety Information, Common Side Effects, and Important Warnings

GLP-1 receptor agonist medications — including the active compounds available through Gala GLP-1's compounded and brand-name pathways — carry documented safety information. The safety summary below reflects FDA-approved labeling for brand-name GLP-1 products. Compounded versions are not FDA-approved and have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety. Complete prescribing information is provided by the treating licensed clinician at the time of prescription.

Common reported side effects: Gastrointestinal effects are the most frequently reported side effects across published GLP-1 clinical trials and FDA labeling, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, and acid reflux. These effects are often most prominent during initial dosing and after dose escalation, and may decrease with continued treatment or provider-directed dose adjustment.

Serious risks identified in FDA labeling: FDA labeling for approved GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications includes warnings about risk of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury (often related to dehydration from severe gastrointestinal effects), hypoglycemia (particularly when combined with insulin or sulfonylureas), diabetic retinopathy complications in patients with type 2 diabetes, and serious hypersensitivity reactions. FDA-approved tirzepatide and semaglutide products carry a Boxed Warning regarding risk of thyroid C-cell tumors, based on findings in rodent studies. These products are contraindicated in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or in patients with Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: GLP-1 medications are not recommended during pregnancy. Patients who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding should discuss alternative treatment options with a licensed provider.

Eating disorder safety: GLP-1 medications affect appetite and food intake. They are not appropriate for patients with active or recent history of anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, or other disordered eating patterns. The Gala GLP-1 health assessment requests disclosure of any disordered eating history so the reviewing provider can evaluate medical appropriateness.

Medication interactions: GLP-1 medications can affect the absorption of orally administered medications due to delayed gastric emptying. The Gala GLP-1 health assessment requests disclosure of all current medications — including but not limited to insulin, sulfonylureas, oral contraceptives, and certain anticoagulants — for provider review.

Compounded versus FDA-approved safety considerations: Compounded GLP-1 medications are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications may differ from FDA-approved drugs in formulation, manufacturing controls, sterility testing, labeling, and required risk-management programs. The Boxed Warning and full prescribing information that accompany FDA-approved GLP-1 products may not be replicated in compounded versions. Compounding pharmacy product information is provided to the treating clinician at the time of prescription.

Reporting concerns: Severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, signs of allergic reaction, severe hypoglycemia symptoms, vision changes, or any unexpected symptom warrant immediate clinical evaluation or emergency care as appropriate. Adverse events from FDA-approved medications can be reported to the FDA MedWatch program.

Buyer takeaway: GLP-1 medications including compounded and brand-name FDA-approved versions carry documented side effect and serious-risk profiles, including gastrointestinal effects, pancreatitis risk, thyroid C-cell tumor risk (Boxed Warning on FDA-approved products), and contraindications including personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, MEN 2, and active eating disorders. Compounded GLP-1 medications are not FDA-approved and have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety. Complete prescribing information should be reviewed with the treating licensed clinician.

Hormone Therapy and HRT Support Through Gala GLP-1

Gala GLP-1's hormone health program serves women navigating perimenopause and beyond — a stage of life where hormonal shifts can affect sleep, mood, weight, bone density, and energy. The program connects patients with US-licensed clinicians who review a full symptom and health history assessment before building a personalized treatment plan.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a category of prescription treatment used to support relief from menopausal symptoms in eligible patients. FDA-approved HRT products and pharmacy-compounded HRT products both contain hormone molecules — including estradiol, progesterone, and others — described in clinical and consumer contexts as "bioidentical" when the molecular structure matches hormones naturally produced by the body. The term refers to molecular structure and does not by itself indicate FDA approval, clinical superiority, or differential safety. The FDA and major US medical organizations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), The Menopause Society (formerly NAMS), and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) have concluded that claims describing compounded bioidentical hormone therapy as safer or more effective than FDA-approved hormone therapy are not supported by evidence from well-designed clinical studies. Full prescribing information and individual risk and benefit considerations for any HRT product — FDA-approved or compounded — are reviewed by the treating licensed clinician at the time of prescription.

Four HRT treatment pathways are available through Gala GLP-1:

Estradiol pill or patch — designed to support relief from hot flashes, sleep disruption, and mood symptoms linked to the decline of estradiol through perimenopause and menopause

— designed to support relief from hot flashes, sleep disruption, and mood symptoms linked to the decline of estradiol through perimenopause and menopause Progesterone — designed to support uterine lining protection, sleep quality, and anxiety symptoms in eligible patients

— designed to support uterine lining protection, sleep quality, and anxiety symptoms in eligible patients Vaginal estradiol — designed to support relief from vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse, and recurrent UTIs associated with local estrogen decline

— designed to support relief from vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse, and recurrent UTIs associated with local estrogen decline Non-hormonal options — available for patients for whom hormonal treatment is not clinically appropriate, designed to support relief from hot flashes and night sweats through alternative mechanisms

Every HRT plan is built by a licensed clinician reviewing the patient's individual profile — not a templated recommendation. Prescriptions ship free. Ongoing symptom check-ins, dose adjustments, and provider messaging are included for the duration of treatment as part of the platform's support structure. Cancellation is available at any time.

HRT safety considerations: Hormone therapy products — both FDA-approved and pharmacy-compounded — carry documented risks including blood clots, stroke, breast cancer, and endometrial cancer (in patients with an intact uterus receiving estrogen without adequate progesterone). FDA-approved estrogen products carry Boxed Warnings regarding these risks. Compounded HRT products may not include the standardized Boxed Warning labeling required for FDA-approved products. The Gala GLP-1 health assessment requests disclosure of personal or family history of breast cancer, endometrial cancer, blood clots, stroke, heart attack, or active liver disease for provider review. HRT is not appropriate for all patients. Treatment decisions are made by the treating clinician based on the patient's individual symptom severity, time since menopause, and personal and family medical history.

Buyer takeaway: Gala GLP-1's HRT program covers four prescription pathways — estradiol (pill or patch), progesterone, vaginal estradiol, and non-hormonal alternatives — prescribed by US-licensed clinicians following a personal symptom and health history review. Hormone therapy carries documented risks including blood clots, stroke, breast cancer, and endometrial cancer, which are evaluated by the treating clinician based on individual patient profile. Claims that compounded bioidentical HRT is safer or more effective than FDA-approved HRT are not supported by evidence from well-designed clinical studies, per ACOG, The Menopause Society, and NASEM.

View the current Gala GLP-1 offer (official Gala GLP-1 page)

Pricing, Subscription, Cancellation, and Refund Considerations

Gala GLP-1 operates on a subscription model with pricing published on the platform. All doses within the compounded GLP-1/GIP program are included at the stated monthly rate. Current plan pricing and checkout totals are available at galaglp1.com.

Cancellation is available at any time for any reason by contacting customer service or through the account portal. A 72-hour notice prior to the next billing date is required to avoid an additional charge cycle. Services continue through the end of the billing period after cancellation.

Refunds are issued in the event of medical disqualification by a licensed provider. Outside of medical disqualification, refunds are not issued upon cancellation under Gala GLP-1's stated policy. The policy also notes that prescription medications generally cannot be returned once dispensed. Damaged or incorrect items are eligible for pharmacy replacement with supporting documentation. Full terms are available at galaglp1.com.

Evidence Balance for GLP-1 and HRT Treatment Categories

For consumers researching telehealth platforms in YMYL categories, the broader published research base matters. The sections below reference authoritative source positions on GLP-1 and HRT — Gala GLP-1's role is to connect patients with licensed providers who interpret that evidence for each individual case.

On GLP-1 weight management: the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, has documented that GLP-1 receptor agonists support weight reduction in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities when combined with reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. The Endocrine Society's clinical practice guidelines support pharmacological therapy for obesity in eligible adults under licensed-provider supervision. STEP and SURMOUNT randomized controlled trials of semaglutide and tirzepatide have reported clinically significant weight reduction across treatment arms. Real-world response varies by individual based on health profile, adherence, and provider-directed dosage. Compounded GLP-1 products are not FDA-approved finished drug products, have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety or effectiveness, and have not been evaluated for bioequivalence to brand-name semaglutide or tirzepatide. Gala GLP-1's platform connects patients with licensed providers who independently evaluate whether compounded GLP-1/GIP or a brand-name FDA-approved alternative is appropriate for each individual case.

On hormone replacement therapy: the Endocrine Society, The Menopause Society, and ACOG have published clinical guidance supporting hormone therapy as effective for vasomotor symptoms of menopause in appropriately selected patients. The 2002 Women's Health Initiative findings on combined hormone therapy raised cardiovascular and breast cancer concerns that subsequent reanalyses, including by age cohort, have refined. Current clinical guidance generally supports individualized hormone therapy decisions made between patient and licensed clinician based on symptom severity, time since menopause, and personal and family medical history. Major US medical organizations including ACOG, The Menopause Society, and NASEM have concluded that compounded bioidentical hormone therapy claims of superior safety or effectiveness over FDA-approved hormone therapy are not substantiated by evidence from well-designed clinical studies, and that FDA-approved hormone therapy products are generally recommended over compounded alternatives when an FDA-approved formulation appropriate to the patient is available. Individual HRT regimen selection varies based on the treating clinician's evaluation of the patient. Gala GLP-1's HRT program is designed to connect patients with US-licensed clinicians who conduct individual symptom and health history review before any prescription.

Buyer takeaway: GLP-1 and HRT both have substantial published research bases supporting clinical use in appropriately selected patients under licensed-provider supervision. Compounded GLP-1 products and compounded HRT products are not FDA-approved and have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or bioequivalence. Authoritative medical bodies including ACOG, The Menopause Society, and NASEM recommend FDA-approved hormone therapy over compounded alternatives when an appropriate FDA-approved formulation is available. Individual response to any GLP-1 or HRT treatment varies based on health profile, adherence, and provider-directed protocol.

How Gala GLP-1 Separates Platform Services From Medical Care

Gala GLP-1 provides administrative, technology, and management services. It does not practice medicine and is not a pharmacy. Medical services are provided by licensed physicians and clinicians affiliated with independently owned and operated medical practices, including OpenLoop-affiliated medical groups and other affiliated practices. Provider decisions — including prescription issuance, dosage changes, and eligibility determinations — are made independently by those clinicians using their own clinical judgment.

This structure is standard in compliant telehealth operations. Medical judgment stays with licensed clinicians. Gala GLP-1's role is to provide the platform infrastructure that connects patients to those clinicians and supports ongoing care messaging.

Availability and Requirements

Gala GLP-1 is available to adults in all 50 states. Current eligibility requirements, age minimums, and state-specific medication restrictions are confirmed at galaglp1.com during the health assessment process. Current availability and ordering options are confirmed at galaglp1.com.

Contact Information

Email: team@galaglp1.com

Address: 1007 N Orange St. 4th Floor Suite #2920, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Operating Entity: AI Coaching Inc., d/b/a Gala GLP-1

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Gala Health work?

Gala GLP-1 is a telehealth platform that connects adults in all 50 states with licensed healthcare providers for prescription weight management and hormone health support. Patients complete an online health assessment, a licensed provider independently reviews the submission, and if treatment is deemed appropriate, the prescription is fulfilled through a partner pharmacy. Ongoing provider messaging, dosage adjustments, and medication changes are managed through the platform as part of the platform's support structure. Compounded medications available through the platform are not FDA-approved finished drug products.

Are Gala GLP-1 compounded medications FDA-approved?

No. Compounded GLP-1 and GIP medications available through Gala GLP-1 are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications may differ from FDA-approved drugs in formulation, manufacturing, testing, and oversight. Brand-name Ozempic is FDA-approved and available through the platform at a separate price point.

Does Gala GLP-1 guarantee a prescription?

No. Prescription issuance is solely at the discretion of a licensed healthcare provider following an independent evaluation of the patient's health profile. No prescription is guaranteed by Gala GLP-1 or by any telehealth platform operating legally in the United States.

What are the side effects of GLP-1 medications?

Common reported side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. FDA labeling for approved GLP-1 medications includes warnings about pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury, hypoglycemia (particularly when combined with insulin or sulfonylureas), and serious hypersensitivity reactions. FDA-approved tirzepatide and semaglutide products carry a Boxed Warning regarding risk of thyroid C-cell tumors and are contraindicated in patients with personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). GLP-1 medications are not appropriate for patients with active or recent eating disorders. Complete prescribing information is provided by the treating licensed clinician at the time of prescription.

Is bioidentical HRT safer than FDA-approved hormone therapy?

No. Major US medical organizations including ACOG, The Menopause Society, and NASEM have concluded that claims describing compounded bioidentical hormone therapy as safer or more effective than FDA-approved hormone therapy are not substantiated by evidence from well-designed clinical studies. The term "bioidentical" refers to molecular structure and does not by itself indicate FDA approval, clinical superiority, or differential safety. FDA-approved hormone therapy is generally recommended over compounded alternatives when an FDA-approved formulation appropriate to the patient is available. All HRT treatment selection is made by the treating licensed clinician based on individual symptom severity, time since menopause, and personal and family medical history.

How much does Gala GLP-1 cost?

Compounded GLP-1/GIP (tirzepatide) starts at $179 per month on the yearly plan. The microdosing GLP-1/GIP program starts at $149 per month on the yearly plan. Brand-name FDA-approved Ozempic is available at $1,299 per month. HRT pricing varies by treatment pathway. Final pricing is confirmed at checkout at galaglp1.com. Pricing differences between compounded and FDA-approved options reflect regulatory, manufacturing, and oversight differences and do not indicate clinical equivalence.

What is the cancellation and refund policy?

Cancellation is available at any time with a 72-hour notice before the next billing date. Refunds are issued in the event of medical disqualification by a licensed provider. Outside of medical disqualification, refunds are not issued upon cancellation under Gala GLP-1's stated policy. Full terms are available at galaglp1.com.

Is insurance required for Gala GLP-1?

Insurance is not required. Current payment options are confirmed at checkout at galaglp1.com.

What HRT options does Gala GLP-1 offer?

Gala GLP-1 offers estradiol pill or patch, progesterone, vaginal estradiol, and non-hormonal alternatives. All options are prescribed by licensed US clinicians following a full individual symptom and health history assessment. Ongoing care, dose adjustments, and provider messaging are included as part of the platform's support structure. HRT carries documented risks including blood clots, stroke, breast cancer, and endometrial cancer that are evaluated by the treating clinician based on individual patient profile.

What is the Gala GLP-1 microdosing program?

The microdosing GLP-1/GIP program offers lower-dose tirzepatide under a long-term wellness protocol, starting at $149 per month on the yearly plan. Eligibility is determined by a licensed provider following the standard health assessment process. Compounded medications used in the microdosing program are not FDA-approved finished drug products.

Where is Gala GLP-1 available?

Gala GLP-1 is available to adults in all 50 states. State-specific medication restrictions are confirmed during the health assessment process at galaglp1.com.

View the current Gala GLP-1 offer (official Gala GLP-1 page)

Summary

Gala GLP-1 connects adults across all 50 states with licensed healthcare providers for prescription weight management and hormone health support. Compounded GLP-1/GIP treatments including tirzepatide start at $149 per month on the yearly plan with the microdosing option, and $179 per month on the standard compounded plan. Brand-name FDA-approved Ozempic is available at $1,299 per month. HRT options — estradiol, progesterone, vaginal estradiol, and non-hormonal alternatives — are available for women in perimenopause and beyond. Insurance is not required. No prescription is guaranteed. Compounded medications available through the platform are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. GLP-1 medications carry documented side effects and serious risks including pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, and FDA Boxed Warnings on FDA-approved products regarding thyroid C-cell tumor risk. HRT carries documented risks including blood clots, stroke, breast cancer, and endometrial cancer. All treatment decisions are made independently by licensed clinicians following individual health profile review. Gala GLP-1 displays LegitScript verification and HIPAA-compliance language on its official platform. Current pricing, eligibility requirements, and program details are available at galaglp1.com.

View the current Gala GLP-1 offer (official Gala GLP-1 page)

Additional Gala GLP-1 Coverage

Additional previously published Gala GLP-1 coverage is available below.

Content and Medical Disclaimer: The information presented is for general educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Medical treatment, prescription medication, and hormone therapy decisions are made between the patient and a qualified healthcare professional.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: A licensed healthcare provider independently determines whether treatment is appropriate for each patient. No prescription or treatment outcome is guaranteed. Individual results vary based on health profile, adherence, provider-directed protocol, and other factors.

Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded GLP-1, GIP, and hormone therapy medications available through Gala GLP-1 are not FDA-approved finished drug products. The FDA does not verify the safety, effectiveness, or quality of compounded drugs before they are marketed. Compounded medications may differ from FDA-approved drugs in formulation, manufacturing controls, sterility testing, labeling, post-market surveillance, and required risk-management programs. The Boxed Warning and full prescribing information that accompany FDA-approved GLP-1 and hormone therapy products may not be replicated in compounded versions. Brand-name medications including Ozempic available through the platform are FDA-approved finished drug products subject to full FDA review.

GLP-1 Safety Disclaimer: GLP-1 receptor agonist medications carry documented safety information including risk of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury, hypoglycemia (particularly in combination with insulin or sulfonylureas), serious hypersensitivity reactions, and — for FDA-approved tirzepatide and semaglutide products — a Boxed Warning regarding risk of thyroid C-cell tumors. These products are contraindicated in patients with personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). GLP-1 medications are not appropriate for patients with active or recent eating disorders, are not recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding, and may affect absorption of orally administered medications. Complete prescribing information is provided by the treating licensed clinician at the time of prescription.

HRT Safety Disclaimer: Hormone replacement therapy carries documented risks including blood clots, stroke, breast cancer, endometrial cancer (in patients with intact uterus receiving estrogen without adequate progesterone), gallbladder disease, and dementia in certain patient populations. FDA-approved estrogen products carry Boxed Warnings regarding these risks. Compounded HRT products may not include the standardized Boxed Warning labeling required for FDA-approved products. Major US medical organizations including ACOG, The Menopause Society, and NASEM have concluded that claims describing compounded bioidentical hormone therapy as safer or more effective than FDA-approved hormone therapy are not substantiated by evidence from well-designed clinical studies. Individual HRT risk and benefit evaluation is conducted by the treating licensed clinician at the time of prescription.

Results May Vary: Results from any GLP-1 or HRT treatment program vary by individual. Factors including health history, lifestyle, adherence, provider recommendations, and individual physiology all influence outcomes. No specific result is guaranteed.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing is subject to change. Current pricing and plan details are available at galaglp1.com. Final pricing is confirmed at checkout based on the selected plan and medication. Pricing differences between compounded and FDA-approved options reflect regulatory, manufacturing, and oversight differences and do not indicate clinical equivalence.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents can review the Gala GLP-1 product information and the Gala GLP-1 official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumer questions about Proposition 65 compliance can be directed to Gala GLP-1 at team@galaglp1.com. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Trademark Acknowledgment: Gala Health® and Gala GLP-1® are referenced as trademarks of AI Coaching Inc., d/b/a Gala GLP-1. Ozempic® and Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Mounjaro® and Zepbound® are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of these trademarks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship beyond what is expressly disclosed.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Gala GLP-1. See full terms and conditions through the official Gala GLP-1 website.