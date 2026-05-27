Avis Budget Group Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Senior Notes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and Avis Budget Finance, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”), priced a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of additional 8.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes will be issued as additional notes under the Indenture, dated as of November 22, 2023, pursuant to which the Issuers previously issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.000% Senior Notes due 2031. The Notes will have a maturity date of February 15, 2031. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on May 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes were priced at 100.500% of its face value and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem a portion of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2027 outstanding, and pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Avis Budget Group

We are a leading global provider of mobility solutions through our three most recognized brands, Avis, Budget and Zipcar, as well as several other brands, well recognized in their respective markets. We license the use of the Avis, Budget, Zipcar and other brands’ trademarks to licensees in areas in which we do not operate directly. We and our licensees operate our brands in approximately 180 countries throughout the world. Our brands and mobility solutions have an extended global reach with approximately 10,000 rental locations throughout the world. We operate most of our car rental locations in North America, Europe and Australasia. We are headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements regarding the Notes offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the offering on favorable terms, if at all, and general market conditions which might affect the offering. Additional information concerning these and other important risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: David Calabria, IR@avisbudget.com Media Relations Team, ABGPress@coynepr.com



