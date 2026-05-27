FROM CHAMPIONS TO CONTENT: ONE KICK’S GYM OPENS NEXT ERA FIGHT STADIUM IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, NV, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Kick’s Gym, one of Las Vegas’ longest-running combat sports institutions, is entering a new era with the launch of One Kick’s Fight Stadium — a new multi million dollar training, content, and live-event facility built for modern fighters, creators, brands, and fight fans.

Located at 3490 E. Sunset Rd., the expanded facility brings together elite martial arts training, youth and adult programs, a content creator studio, and a broadcast-ready fight venue under one roof.

The grand opening will take place Saturday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. which is open to the public.

Master Nick "One Kick" Blomgren began his martial arts journey in 1973 — over five decades of personal practice that has made him one of the most respected combat sports figures in the world. A 5th Degree Black Belt and world championship-winning competitor, Nick opened One Kick's Gym in 1993 and has never stopped building. One Kick's Gym has produced more than 30 world champion fighters including Chuck Liddell, Ray Sefo, and the late Stephan Bonnar.

The new Fight Stadium is the next chapter.

The launch comes at a moment when combat sports and creator culture are colliding. Fighters are no longer just athletes — they are media brands, content producers, and live-event draws. One Kick’s Fight Stadium was designed for that reality: a place where fighters can train, film, promote, compete, and build an audience without leaving the building.

What's Inside:

World-Class Training — Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, and Wrestling programs led by Master Nick and his staff. Whether you are stepping onto the mat for the first time or preparing for your next professional bout, One Kick's delivers training that has produced champions for over three decades.

Kids & Adults Classes — Structured programs for all ages. Master Nick's curriculum builds self-confidence, discipline, fitness, and real self-defense skills in a safe, positive environment — for kids who need a foundation and adults who are ready to compete or just get in the best shape of their lives.

Content Creator Studio — Professional-grade production capabilities purpose-built for fighters, influencers, and brands in the combat sports and fitness space. The first Las Vegas fight gym designed with the creator economy built in from day one.

Fight Stadium & Live Events — A dedicated venue for amateur and professional bouts, influencer boxing events, seminars, and broadcast-ready productions. Las Vegas is the fight capital of the world. One Kick Fight Stadium is its newest home.

Seminars & Masterclasses — Master Nick's instructor pipeline has elevated students to Kru and Master status recognized worldwide. That knowledge is now available to the public through seminars and masterclasses for martial artists and fitness professionals at every level.

"Las Vegas has always been where champions are made," said Master Nick Blomgren. "We built this for the fighter who wants to become a champion, the creator who wants to go viral, the kid who needs direction, and the adult who is ready to change their life. This is One Kicks at full power."



Contact:

onekicksgym.com

702-384-6786

Press Inquiries

Nick Blomgren

contact [at] onekickgym.com

https://www.onekickgym.com