Bird Announces Pricing of Canadian Private Placement of $250,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has priced a Canadian private placement of 4.397% Canadian dollar denominated senior notes due June 1, 2031 (the “Notes”) in an aggregate principal amount of $250,000,000 (the “Offering”). Bird expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of Bird’s outstanding debt under its non-revolving term loan facility (approximately $204 million) and to apply the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of amounts drawn under revolving credit facilities or funding future acquisitions. The Offering is expected to close on June 1, 2026.

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of agents, on a private placement basis exclusively to "accredited investors" (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) that are resident in, or located in, a province of Canada.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca .

Not an Offer to Sell

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and will not be offered or sold within the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 520-2621

investor.relations@bird.ca