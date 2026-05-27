Group Travel Across Australia’s East Coast Just Got Easier: BusCharter.com.au Launches Brisbane and Gold Coast Service

BRISBANE, Australia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusCharter.com.au , one of Australia’s largest bus charter platforms, has launched full service across Brisbane and the Gold Coast. The expansion completes the company’s east coast corridor, giving event planners, schools, and corporate teams a single booking point for group travel from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast, with bus hire in Brisbane and bus hire on the Gold Coast joining existing operations in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra.

Why This Matters

Southeast Queensland is one of Australia’s most group-travel-intensive regions: 13 million annual Gold Coast visitors, more than 300 events a year at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, five major theme parks, and a fast-growing Brisbane corporate calendar. Until now, groups have juggled multiple rideshares or negotiated directly with local operators with no price transparency.

“Our Brisbane quote requests have surged, and the type of inquiry tells the story,” said Wade O’Shea, Founder at BusCharter.com.au. “Conferences need 200-delegate airport shuttles. Schools want one provider for multi-day excursions. Wedding planners book guest transport across three Gold Coast venues in a night. These are logistics problems, and that’s what our platform solves.”

What’s Now Available in Queensland

The Queensland service includes vetted local operator partners, fleet ranging from 7-seat people movers to 57-seat luxury coaches, airport transfers from Brisbane (BNE) and Gold Coast (OOL), corporate group transport, and school excursion bookings. Multi-city itineraries can be booked in a single transaction. Every booking includes a professional driver, insurance, tolls, and roadside assistance, backed by BusCharter.com.au’s best price guarantee.

The expansion also positions BusCharter.com.au six years ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, projected to attract more than one million international visitors.

About BusCharter.com.au

Founded in 2014, BusCharter.com.au is one of Australia’s largest bus hire platforms, with over 100,000 completed journeys and more than 1.8 million passengers transported. The platform connects group travellers with vetted operators across 1,500+ Australian towns and cities for corporate events, school excursions, weddings, tours, and airport transfers.

Media Contact:

Wade O’Shea, Founder

BusCharter.com.au

Address: 10/239 George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia

Phone: 1800 287 242

Email: wadeoshea@buscharter.com.au