Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp. (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) is pleased to announce its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). By moving from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting, Pulse aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, in reliance on the Blanket Order. Pulse will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% working interest in the EOR Project located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years.

The Company has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR Project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are just $3.1 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.