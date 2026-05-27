Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wix.com Ltd. on Behalf of Wix.com Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Wix.com (WIX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Wix.com and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WIX) on behalf of Wix.com stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wix.com has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 13, 2026, Wix released its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins which it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. Specifically, Wix acknowledged that its professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, its new Wix Harmony platform had “holes” and “missing capabilities,” there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and as a result, the Company had fallen behind “the workflow and the needs” of professional developers. On this news, the price of Wix shares declined by $20.56 per share, or approximately 27%, from $75.88 per share on May 12, 2026 to close at $55.32 on May 13, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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