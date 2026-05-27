1 in 5 Americans Are Struggling With Their Mental Health—Most Still Haven't Found Answers





LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year’s data makes one thing unmistakably clear: awareness alone is not enough. A 2026 State of Mental Health Report by Rula found that 81% of Americans now recognize the importance of mental health, but that awareness isn't translating into answers. Roughly 37% of respondents don't know what kind of support would even be most beneficial for them.

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health continues to offer readers a way to move beyond awareness, toward understanding the source of unwanted emotions and gaining practical tools to address them.

In Dianetics, L. Ron Hubbard identified a previously unknown part of the mind called the reactive mind—the source of unwanted emotions, irrational fears and the persistent mental weight that many carry without understanding why. Unlike the rational, analytical mind, the reactive mind operates below conscious awareness, storing past painful experiences and replaying them as automatic emotional and physical responses.

These stored experiences can be triggered at any moment, producing stress, anxiety and emotional reactions that seem to have no clear cause. Dianetics provides a precise, practical methodology for addressing the reactive mind—offering individuals a way to understand the source of unwanted emotions and apply tools that can help relieve them.

“Americans have more attention to their mental well-being than ever before," said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. “But attention without answers leaves people stuck. Dianetics helps people understand the mind and what is behind their stress, anxiety and emotional struggles—and it has done so for over 75 years.”

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is translated in 50 languages and is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. To learn more visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9dc381f-a411-4f64-9dab-479c200715b6