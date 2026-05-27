Business SMS Is No Longer Just a Campaigns Channel — TextUs Builds for the Full SaaS Revenue Funnel

Denver, CO., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading business text messaging platform for sales, recruiting, and customer engagement teams, is advancing a suite of platform capabilities that reflect a fundamental shift in how SaaS companies are deploying SMS: not as a one-way broadcast tool, but as an always-on, full-funnel revenue channel.

According to TextUs's 2026 SMS Engagement Report, 79% of SMS users say the channel outperforms email, and top-performing teams are seeing 1:1 response rates exceeding 56%. SMS has quietly matured into a core GTM motion — and one that now demands the same intelligence infrastructure teams expect from their CRM and automation stack.

TextUs is building to meet that moment across three areas. Contact Intelligence 1.0 uses AI to automatically score every contact's engagement (Cold, Warm, or Hot) based on their responses and track their position across a six-stage relationship funnel, from first touch to advocacy. Giving reps a clear signal on who to prioritize without any manual work. Smart Delivery keeps high-volume outreach out of spam filters with real-time message quality scoring, AI-powered rewrites, and automated opt-out monitoring. And deep Salesforce integration ensures every conversation, stage transition, and engagement signal flows directly into the CRM — closing the attribution gap that has made it difficult to connect texting activity to pipeline outcomes.

"The teams who treat SMS as a funnel producer and mover, with the right AI, compliance infrastructure, and tech stack integrations will outperform those who continually sit on legacy channels like email for their communication" said Andrew Davis, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

For more information, visit textus.com.

About TextUs TextUs is the leading business SMS platform built for sales, recruiting, and customer engagement teams. Trusted by thousands of organizations, TextUs enables real-time, two-way text conversations at scale — with the automation, analytics, and integrations teams need to connect faster and convert more.