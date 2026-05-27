MZTI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving The Marzetti Company

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of The Marzetti Company (“Marzetti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MZTI) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 4, 2026, Marzetti reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed that Retail segment net sales declined 3.2% to $233.8 million, driven by a 5.6% decrease in Retail sales volume, measured in pounds shipped. In addition, Marzetti disclosed that Retail segment sales gains were more than offset by category softness and reduced sales into the club channel. During the Company’s earnings call, Marzetti further disclosed that it was lapping a prior-year pipeline build for Chick-fil-A sauces in the club channel and that, after evaluating purchasing behavior, the Company realized it had sold consumers approximately a year’s worth of supply of Chick-fil-A sauce. On this news, the price of Marzetti shares declined by $8.16 per share, or approximately 7%, from $124.38 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $116.22 on May 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Marzetti securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com