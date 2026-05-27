BRCB INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BRCB) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On September 12, 2025, Black Rock Coffee conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 14.71 million shares priced at $20.00 per share.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Black Rock Coffee issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Black Rock Coffee reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 and revenue of $55.5 million, both missing consensus estimates. The Company also addressed the impact of new store openings on existing store sales, particularly in Phoenix. “As we densify markets, there’s probably some level of sales transfer, especially in, call it, Phoenix …[i]n terms of sales transfer about 160 basis points, about 130 of transaction. Really, when you look at Phoenix as a whole … it is one of our higher volume markets, our most penetrated market … [t]hey were within five miles of some existing stores.” The Company said the first quarter was where the impact was first measurable. On this news, the price of Black Rock Coffee shares declined by $3.32 per share, or approximately 30%, from $10.97 per share on May 12, 2026 to close at $7.65 on May 13, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com