TWFG, Inc. to Participate in the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) (“TWFG”, the “Company”), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Gordy Bunch, will be giving a presentation at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. CST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.twfg.com/ and may also be accessed directly using the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About TWFG, Inc.

TWFG is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit www.twfg.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gene Padgett

TWFG, Inc. – Chief Accounting Officer

E-mail: gene.padgett@twfg.com

Media Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: alex@twfg.com