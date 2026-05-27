New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Memora is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications, managing a medical condition, or preparing for surgery. See full terms through the official Memora website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Memora is an Advanced Brain Health Complex from Empower Health Laboratories, formulated with five botanicals - Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and Panax Ginseng - designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity. Memora is a dietary supplement, not an EMF-blocking device or medical treatment. Pricing starts at $79 for a 30-day supply, and all orders are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Memora Quick Overview

Memora is an Advanced Brain Health Complex developed by Empower Health Laboratories. The formula contains five botanical ingredients designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity as part of a daily wellness routine. Memora is available in three package options starting at $79, ships within 2-3 business days, and is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. All orders are one-time payments with no subscription or autoship enrollment.

View the current Memora offer (official Memora page)

What Search Interest Around "Memora Supplement Under Investigation" Reflects

Search interest around Memora supplement under investigation, Memora brain booster, Memora EMF radiation, Memora scam or legit, Memora complaints, and Memora Memory Health Report reflects the verification process buyers run before purchasing any new cognitive support supplement. These are the questions consumers bring to a search engine when they want to evaluate a formula, a company, a refund policy, and a set of ingredient claims before committing to an order.

"Memora supplement under investigation" is a consumer verification phrase - one tied to buyers reviewing the ingredient list, pricing structure, guarantee terms, contact information, and EMF-related messaging before placing an order.

Memora is a dietary supplement designed to support cognitive wellness through botanical ingredients. It is not a radiation-protection device, an EMF shield, a medical device, a diagnostic tool, or a treatment for cognitive decline. The Memory Health Report presentation connects digital-device RF-EMF exposure with cognitive wellness concerns as a framing for the product. Memora's formula centers on five botanical ingredients studied in the cognitive support category.

Formula, ingredients, pricing, side effects, refund policy, company information, and contact details are the core points buyers review before ordering Memora. Each remains central to buyer verification before ordering Memora.

What Is Memora?

Memora is an Advanced Brain Health Complex from Empower Health Laboratories, built around five botanical ingredients studied for their potential roles in cognitive support, antioxidant activity, and neuronal health. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, providing a 30-day supply at the standard serving of two capsules per day. The formula is designed to be free of soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, and added sugars. All orders are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee and processed as one-time payments with no autoship.

Empower Health Laboratories manufactures Memora in a facility following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with third-party testing applied to each batch.

Memora is a dietary supplement. It is not a pharmaceutical product, a medical device, or a treatment for any disease or medical condition. Adults considering Memora should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, managing a medical condition, preparing for surgery, or experiencing memory loss, confusion, or neurological symptoms. Sudden or worsening cognitive symptoms require professional medical evaluation.

Memora Formula Facts

Product: Memora Advanced Brain Health Complex

Memora Advanced Brain Health Complex Produced by: Empower Health Laboratories

Empower Health Laboratories Capsules per bottle: 60

60 Serving: Two capsules daily

Two capsules daily Supply per bottle: 30 days

30 days Main ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng

Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng Formulated without: soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, added sugars

soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, added sugars Manufacturing: Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and third-party batch testing

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and third-party batch testing Guarantee: 90-day money-back

90-day money-back Payment: One-time, no autoship

One-time, no autoship Support: support@empowerhealthlabs.com / 1-(888) 783-0161

View the current Memora offer (official Memora page)

How Memora's Five-Botanical Formula Is Designed to Work

Memora's formula is designed to support cognitive function through five botanical ingredients - Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and Panax Ginseng - each appearing in published research for their potential roles in neuronal health, antioxidant activity, circulation support within the brain, and stress adaptation. These are ingredient-level research profiles. Research findings on individual ingredients vary across study designs and endpoints, and they do not establish finished-product efficacy for Memora specifically.

Memora's Advanced Brain Health Complex is formulated around five botanical ingredients, each with a published research history relevant to the cognitive support category. The formula is designed to address multiple mechanisms simultaneously rather than targeting a single pathway.

Bacopa Monnieri is an herb with a decades-long published research profile in the cognitive support category. Research in peer-reviewed literature has examined Bacopa Monnieri for its potential roles in neuronal signaling pathways and antioxidant activity in brain tissue. Memora's formula includes Bacopa Monnieri designed to support neuronal health and antioxidant defense.

Lion's Mane Mushroom has become one of the more actively studied botanical ingredients for cognitive applications. Published research has examined Lion's Mane for its relationship with nerve growth factor activity and its anti-inflammatory properties relevant to brain tissue. Memora's formula includes Lion's Mane designed to support neuronal connectivity and anti-inflammatory function.

Ginkgo Biloba is among the most extensively researched botanical ingredients in the cognitive health category, with published literature examining its relationship to cerebrovascular circulation and neurotransmitter activity. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has noted that findings on Ginkgo Biloba across large clinical trials, including the NIH-funded Ginkgo Evaluation of Memory study, have been inconsistent, particularly on dementia-prevention endpoints. Memora's formula includes Ginkgo Biloba designed to support blood circulation within the brain and neurotransmitter activity. Buyers taking anticoagulants, blood-thinning medications, or other prescription treatments should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Rhodiola Rosea is an adaptogenic botanical studied for its potential roles in supporting mental performance and reducing the cognitive effects of stress and fatigue. Published research, including coverage in Harvard Magazine's review of the ingredient's research profile, has examined Rhodiola Rosea for its antioxidant properties and potential effects on mental performance under stress conditions. Memora's formula includes Rhodiola Rosea designed to support mental performance and provide antioxidant protection.

Panax Ginseng has been examined in published research including double-blind placebo-controlled trial designs for its potential effects on cognitive function and memory. The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's Cognitive Vitality resource has reviewed the published evidence on Panax Ginseng, noting findings across specific endpoints alongside variability across study results. Memora's formula includes Panax Ginseng designed to support cognitive function and neuroprotective activity. Buyers managing blood sugar concerns or taking diabetes medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Memora's five-botanical structure gives buyers a clear formula profile to review with a qualified healthcare professional before use. Research findings on individual ingredients vary across study designs, dosing protocols, and endpoints - they reflect ingredient-level research, not finished-product efficacy for Memora specifically.

Evidence Balance for Cognitive Botanical Supplements

The published research base on cognitive botanical supplements spans multiple decades and includes randomized controlled trials, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. Understanding where that evidence stands is relevant to making an informed decision about any supplement in this category.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has noted that evidence for several botanical ingredients commonly used in cognitive support formulas - including Ginkgo Biloba and Bacopa Monnieri - has been inconsistent across studies. Cochrane reviews of multiple randomized controlled trials on Ginkgo Biloba concluded that the evidence does not support a preventive role for this ingredient against cognitive decline or dementia, and that effects on cognitive function in healthy populations have been variable. NIH resources similarly note that findings on Bacopa Monnieri for memory endpoints, while present in some trials, have not replicated consistently across all study designs.

Separate analyses in peer-reviewed literature have identified conditions under which specific study populations, dosing protocols, and formulation approaches produce different outcomes across cognitive endpoints. Reasonable physicians can and do disagree about the magnitude and consistency of benefit from botanical cognitive supplements, and the research base continues to develop.

Memora's Advanced Brain Health Complex is designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity through its multi-botanical formulation. The formula is intended to complement healthy lifestyle practices and professional medical guidance - not to replace them - for adults interested in incorporating botanical cognitive support into a daily wellness routine.

Search Interest Around Memora EMF Radiation and the Memory Health Report

Search interest around Memora EMF radiation, RF-EMF memory support, and Memory Health Report EMF claims reflects buyer interest in understanding how the Memory Health Report presentation connects digital-device exposure with cognitive wellness concerns.

Search interest around the Memory Health Report presentation includes memory, aging, digital-device exposure, and RF-EMF-related questions. Memora's ingredient list, serving directions, refund policy, and contact details are available separately through Memora customer support and the Memora ordering page.

Memora is a dietary supplement designed to support cognitive wellness through five botanical ingredients. It is not a radiation-protection device, an EMF-blocking product, a medical device, or a treatment for cognitive decline. The supplement's design is based on botanical ingredients studied in the cognitive support category - not on claimed EMF-blocking or radiation-shielding mechanisms.

"Brain booster" is a common consumer search phrase in the cognitive support supplement category. In Memora's case, the product is designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity through its five-botanical formula. Memora belongs to the broader brain health supplement category alongside products commonly searched under terms such as "memory supplement," "focus support," and "mental clarity formula."

Memora Complaints, Scam Searches, and Buyer Verification

Search interest around Memora scam, Memora complaints, and Memora legit reflects normal buyer verification behavior in the dietary supplement category. These search phrases represent consumers reviewing the company name, contact channels, ingredient profile, refund policy, and whether any subscription charges are involved - standard due diligence before purchasing a wellness product.

Memora Verification: What the Formula, Pricing, and Guarantee Cover

Empower Health Laboratories lists a mailing address in New York, NY and a fulfillment and returns facility in Tallmadge, OH. Credit card charges appear under the name Memora. Customer support is available by phone and email.

The formula contains five botanical ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and Panax Ginseng. Each bottle contains 60 capsules at a 30-day supply. Listed pricing includes $79, $177, and $234 package options. All orders are one-time payments with no autoship or hidden subscription charges.

The 90-day money-back guarantee requires contacting customer service to obtain an RMA number before returning the product. The return must reach the Tallmadge, OH fulfillment address within 90 days of the original purchase date. Return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Refunds are processed within 3-5 business days of receipt.

Empower Health Laboratories offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on all Memora orders, one-time pricing with no subscription enrollment, and direct customer support for pre-purchase questions at support@empowerhealthlabs.com or 1-(888) 783-0161.

Memora Side Effects and Safety Considerations

Search interest around Memora side effects reflects safety questions that should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional before starting any dietary supplement.

Empower Health Laboratories recommends that all users show the product bottle to their doctor before starting Memora to confirm compatibility with other medications and treatments. Buyers taking anticoagulants, blood-thinning medications, diabetes medications, or other prescription treatments should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Memora is formulated without soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, or added sugars. The full ingredient and allergen profile is available on the product label and through Memora customer support.

Memora is not intended for use by individuals under 18 years of age. Pregnant or nursing individuals should consult a healthcare professional before use. Adults experiencing sudden or worsening cognitive symptoms, confusion, or memory changes should seek professional medical evaluation rather than starting a new supplement.

Memora Pricing and Package Options

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total Shipping Bonuses 1 Bottle 30-Day Supply $79 $79 Standard None 3 Bottles 90-Day Supply $59 $177 Free U.S. 2 digital bonus guides 6 Bottles 180-Day Supply $39 $234 Free U.S. 2 digital bonus guides

Three- and six-bottle orders include two digital bonus titles: "Simple Science: Revolutionary Memory Techniques for Everyday Use" and "Mind Power: Unlocking the Secrets of Memory for a Lifetime," each listed at $39.00.

All Memora orders are completed as single one-time payments. No autoship enrollment and no subscription billing are associated with any package. Prices reflect the listed offer at the time of this release - confirm at checkout before placing an order.

Memora Pricing Facts

1 bottle (30-day): $79

$79 3 bottles (90-day): $177 total, $59 per bottle, free U.S. shipping

$177 total, $59 per bottle, free U.S. shipping 6 bottles (180-day): $234 total, $39 per bottle, free U.S. shipping

$234 total, $39 per bottle, free U.S. shipping Digital bonuses: included with 3- and 6-bottle orders

included with 3- and 6-bottle orders Payment: one-time, no subscription

View the current Memora offer (official Memora page)

Memora Refund Terms and 90-Day Guarantee

Memora is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. Buyers who want to request a refund contact customer service within 90 days of the original purchase date. Customer service provides an RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) number, which is written on the outside of the return package. The product is then returned to the Empower Health Laboratories fulfillment center in Tallmadge, OH.

For a refund to be processed, the returned product must reach the fulfillment facility within 90 days of the original purchase date. Return shipping costs are the buyer's responsibility. Once the fulfillment center receives and confirms the return, a refund is issued to the original payment method within 3-5 business days.

Buyers can review full guarantee terms during checkout before placing an order.

View the current Memora offer (official Memora page)

Contact Information

Empower Health Laboratories customer support is available through the following contact channels:

Phone: 1-(888) 783-0161

Email: support@empowerhealthlabs.com

Returns Address: Empower Health Laboratories, Returns Department, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

Mailing Address: 1732 1st Avenue #28568, New York, NY 10128, USA

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Memora and what is it designed to do?

Memora is an Advanced Brain Health Complex developed by Empower Health Laboratories. The formula contains five botanical ingredients designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity as part of a daily wellness routine. Memora is a dietary supplement - it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What can buyers verify before ordering Memora?

Search interest around "Memora scam" reflects the standard verification process buyers apply before ordering a supplement. Empower Health Laboratories lists a mailing address in New York, NY, a returns facility in Tallmadge, OH, phone support at 1-(888) 783-0161, and email support at support@empowerhealthlabs.com. All orders come with a 90-day money-back guarantee and involve one-time payments with no autoship. Buyers wanting pre-purchase documentation can contact Empower Health Laboratories directly before ordering.

Does Memora block EMF radiation?

Memora is a dietary supplement, not a radiation-protection device or EMF-blocking product. The Memory Health Report presentation uses RF-EMF framing as context for the formula's positioning. Memora's actual design centers on five botanical ingredients studied in the cognitive support category. Buyers evaluating EMF-related claims should review the full ingredient list, consult published research on each ingredient, and speak with a healthcare professional.

What are Memora's ingredients?

Memora's formula includes Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, and Panax Ginseng. The formula is produced without soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, shellfish, or added sugars. The complete ingredient profile is available on the product label and through Memora customer support.

What are the potential side effects of Memora?

Memora is a dietary supplement formulated with botanical ingredients. Buyers taking anticoagulants, blood-thinning medications, diabetes medications, or other prescription treatments should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Empower Health Laboratories recommends showing the product bottle to a healthcare provider to confirm compatibility with all current medications and treatments before starting.

How is Memora taken?

The recommended serving is two capsules per day taken with 6-8 ounces of water, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, providing a 30-day supply at the standard serving.

What is Memora's refund policy?

All Memora orders are covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee. Buyers contact customer service within 90 days of the original purchase date to receive an RMA number, then return the product to the Tallmadge, OH fulfillment address. Refunds are processed within 3-5 business days of confirmed receipt. Return shipping is the buyer's responsibility.

Summary

Memora is an Advanced Brain Health Complex from Empower Health Laboratories, formulated with five botanical ingredients - Bacopa Monnieri, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, and Panax Ginseng - designed to support memory, focus, and mental clarity. The formula follows Good Manufacturing Practices with third-party batch testing and is produced without soy, gluten, dairy, eggs, wheat, GMOs, or added sugars.

Search interest around "Memora supplement under investigation," "Memora EMF radiation," "Memora brain booster," "Memora scam or legit," and "Memora complaints" reflects consumer verification behavior - the due diligence buyers run before purchasing any new cognitive support supplement. Memora is a dietary supplement, not an EMF-blocking device or medical treatment.

Memora is available at $79 for a single 30-day bottle, $177 for a 90-day three-bottle supply, and $234 for a 180-day six-bottle supply, with free U.S. shipping and two digital bonus titles on multi-bottle orders. All orders are one-time payments backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting Memora, particularly if currently managing a health condition or taking prescription medications. Buyers with questions before ordering can contact Empower Health Laboratories at support@empowerhealthlabs.com or 1-(888) 783-0161.

View the current Memora offer (official Memora page)

Additional Memora Coverage

Additional previously published Memora coverage is available below.

Memora Claims Evaluated: Memory Health Report Ingredients and Formula Coverage

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Memora is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare professional. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any diet, exercise, or supplementation program, before taking any medication, or if you have or suspect you might have a health problem. Do not stop taking any medication without first consulting your physician. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using this product.

Individual results from Memora may vary. The experiences described on the Memora ordering page reflect individual user reports and do not guarantee similar outcomes for all users.

Pricing reflects the listed offer available at the time of this release. Confirm current pricing and availability at checkout before placing an order.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Memora product label and the Memora ordering page for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Empower Health Laboratories directly at support@empowerhealthlabs.com or 1-(888) 783-0161. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Memora™ is a trademark of Empower Health Laboratories. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of these trademarks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship beyond what is expressly disclosed.

This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.