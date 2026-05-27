GeneDx Holdings (WGS) 49% Drop Triggers Investor Scrutiny Over Disconnect From Prior Growth Narrative – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) saw the price of their shares tank $33.42 (-49%) on May 5, 2025 after the company announced a massive Q1 2026 earnings miss, a tenfold increase in net loss, and a drastic reduction in full-year 2026 guidance. The stock’s move lower wiped out over $900 million from GeneDx’s market capitalization in a single day.

The news and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether GeneDx may have violated the federal securities laws. The firm urges GeneDx investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights .

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/wgs

Contact the Firm Now: WGS@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Investigation:

GeneDx operates a data-driven clinical diagnostics business model focused on rare and ultra-rare disease testing emphasizing its whole genome sequencing and whole exome sequencing tests as primary growth drivers.

The company derives its revenue primarily from clinical diagnostic testing, billing payers (insurance providers, health systems, and patients) for ordering genome and exome tests, and highlights its average reimbursement rate (“ARR”) from the payers. To a lesser extent, the company’s revenues come from non-core biopharma and data partnerships (including the Fabric Genetics acquisition).

In the past, GeneDx has focused investors on its genome and exome tests -- “[w]e believe the number of resulted exome and genome tests in any period is important and useful to investors[.]”

GeneDx has touted its genome and exome growth and its “consistent trend of acceleration.” The company also emphasized the durability of its ARR which was $3750 in 2025, and which management conveyed in February (5 weeks into Q1) would be flat for 2026. Also important to investors, management stressed that genome and exome 2026 revenue and volume growth would be 33% to 35% with a “baseline” of 33% for Q1 2026.

But, on May 4, 2026, GeneDx’s growth narrative abruptly changed.

That day, GeneDx reported dismal Q1 2026 financial results which included a massive tenfold increase in net loss compared to the prior year period. In contrast to its February assurances, the company’s ARR fell about $200 short, a surprise blamed on a huge, adverse change in product mix toward genome whose ARR was only half that of exome. The company also said that exome and genome revenue growth would be “at least 20%,” substantially lower than it said in February. As a result of GeneDx’s changed growth narrative, the company slashed 2026 revenue guidance by 12%.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of GeneDx shares crashing 49%.

“We’re investigating whether GeneDx may have intentionally or recklessly misled investors about key changes in its product mix that have dramatically reduced their growth expectations, and when management first knew of the product shift,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in GeneDx and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the GeneDx investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GeneDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email WGS@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .