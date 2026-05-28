FSK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of FS KKR Capital Group Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by July 6, 2026

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased FS KKR Capital Group (“FS KKR Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FSK) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your FS KKR investments, you have until July 6, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 8, 2024 through February 25 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that FS KKR Capital overstated (1) the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio valuation process; and (3) the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy.

On August 6, 2025, FS KKR Capital reported Q2 2025 earnings, revealing that its net asset value had declined to $21.93 per share, down $1.44 per share, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell $474 million. The Company also reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.75, down $1.18 per share, or 274%, from the prior quarter. On this news, the price of FS KKR Capital shares declined by $1.66 per share, or approximately 8%, from $20.24 per share on Augst 6, 2025 to close at $18.58 on August 7, 2025.

Then, on February 25, 2026, FS KKR Capital reported Q4 and full year 2025 earnings, revealing net asset value had continued to decline to $20.89 per share, down $1.10 per share, or 5%, from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell another $406 million. The Company reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.41, down $1.17 per share, or 154%, from the prior quarter. FS KKR Capital also “acknowledge[d] specific challenges” with additional companies in its portfolio and cut its dividend to $0.48 per share (previously $0.70). On this news, the price of FS KKR Capital shares declined by $2.03 per share, or approximately 15%, from $13.32 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $11.29 on February 26, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FS KKR Capital securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com