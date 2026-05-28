YSS INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving York Space Systems Inc.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of York Space Systems Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE:YSS) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

York Space Systems completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in January 2026, selling 18,500,00 shares of stock at a price of $34 per share. In connection with the IPO, York described itself as a space and defense company with scalable satellite manufacturing capabilities, including the ability to deliver mission-critical spacecraft “at scale, faster, and at lower cost.” The Company also emphasized its high-rate manufacturing capabilities, revenue visibility, and expected margin growth.

On May 14, 2026, during York Space Systems’ first quarter 2026 earnings call, the Company further stated that gross margin was “19%, down 4 percentage points year on year,” driven by estimate at completion (“EAC”) adjustments “which were a tailwind last year and a headwind this year.” EAC is an accounting projection used to estimate the total anticipated costs and labor hours required to finish a long-term contract or manufacturing run. The Company also stated that “the first quarter EAC change … was negative,” and that the issue would “increase a little bit of material cost and a little bit of labor cost” for the Company. York Space Systems further acknowledged that the EAC change accounted for “about 1 point of the 4 points of margin decline year-over-year.” The Company also discussed timing issues affecting revenue, stating that “a little bit of our 2Q revenue that we were planning to hit in 2Q will just be delayed into 3Q, likely 3Q, potentially some of that into 4Q.” On this news, the price of York Space Systems shares declined by $4.92 per share, or approximately 17%, from $28.94 per share on May 14, 2026 to close at $24.02 on May 15, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com