TSplus Expands in Malaysia Through Strategic Smart City Partnership with Kangar Municipal Council and Aswant





[Kangar, Perlis, Malaysia — May 2026 ] TSplus marks a major milestone in Southeast Asia with the successful deployment of its Remote Access solution at the Kangar Municipal Council (MP Kangar), the capital municipal authority of Perlis State, Malaysia.

Delivered in partnership with Malaysian technology distributor Aswant Group, the project supports Kangar’s ambitious roadmap to achieve Level 1 certification under the Malaysia Smart City Framework by 2026.

This deployment represents the first public TSplus reference in Malaysia and establishes a scalable model to support digital transformation across the country’s 114 municipal councils.

TSplus Enables Secure Remote Access for Malaysia’s Smart City Vision

As part of its Smart City modernization strategy, MP Kangar sought a secure, cost-effective, and highly manageable infrastructure capable of supporting both remote government employees and Smart City operators managing critical municipal systems.

The council required a solution that could provide:

Secure remote access for hybrid government operations

High cybersecurity resilience

Fast disaster recovery and business continuity

Compatibility with existing municipal applications and peripherals

Simplified administration for IT teams

Lower infrastructure costs compared to traditional PC environments

After evaluating available technologies, MP Kangar selected TSplus Remote Access as the foundation for its new digital workspace environment.

TSplus to Power Secure Hybrid Government Operations with Fast Deployment and Centralized Administration

The solution, designed and implemented by Aswant, combines:

TSplus Remote Access

Centerm Enterprise thin clients

KasperskyOS cyber immunity technology integrated at device level

TSplus Universal Printing

A dedicated RDP-generated connection client for simplified user access





The unified platform allows local and remote users to securely access municipal applications through a single interface while maintaining a streamlined user experience.

Implementation was completed in less than one week.

Today, MP Kangar’s IT department can centrally manage the entire infrastructure while ensuring exceptional operational resilience. In the event of device failure, users can replace endpoints within two minutes without affecting municipal data or services.

The project also delivers significant return on investment through reduced hardware costs and simplified maintenance.

A Repeatable Smart City Model for Municipal Councils Across Malaysia

The success of the deployment positions the Kangar Municipal Council project as a reference model for local governments seeking practical Smart City infrastructure solutions that balance innovation, cybersecurity, and budget efficiency.

With additional opportunities already emerging in other Malaysian municipalities, including Kulim in 2026, the partnership demonstrates the growing demand for lightweight, secure, and scalable remote access technologies across Southeast Asia.

Mohd Norfaizal Aizal Bin Abd Razak, CIO of Kangar Municipal Council

“Smart City is a strategic goal for our team, from the Mayor to every engineer involved in the project. It is not only about technology: It is about long-term trust and high-quality support on a daily basis. With our ongoing cooperation with Aswant and Centerm, we are pleased to welcome TSplus as part of Kangar’s digital platform.”

Adrian Foo, Regional Director for Southeast Asia, TSplus

“We observe how Malaysian organizations successfully combine innovation, cost optimization, and strong cyber resilience. We are proud to open a new chapter of sustainable growth in Malaysia alongside MP Kangar and Aswant. This project demonstrates how local governments can modernize rapidly without compromising security or operational simplicity.”

Wan Norhamsa Saad, Director, Aswant Group Sdn Bhd

“I have a personal reason to be proud of this project, as Kangar is my hometown. It is a privilege to introduce world-class technologies that can directly contribute to the development and resilience of our local communities.”

Organizations, government agencies, system integrators, and IT service providers interested in delivering secure remote access and Smart City infrastructure solutions can connect with TSplus directly.

Southeast Asia

Contact Adrian Foo – TSplus SEA

Worldwide Partner Program

Join the TSplus Partner Program

About TSplus

TSplus develops secure and cost-effective remote access, application delivery, remote support, and server monitoring solutions for organizations worldwide. Serving over 500,000 businesses across more than 140 countries, TSplus helps companies and public institutions simplify IT infrastructure, support hybrid workforces, and reduce remote access costs compared to traditional virtualization solutions.

Through its growing presence in Southeast Asia, TSplus supports organizations looking to accelerate digital transformation with secure, scalable, and easy-to-deploy technologies.

About Aswant Group

Aswant Group is a Malaysian IT solutions provider and official TSplus distributor specializing in cybersecurity, remote access infrastructure, and digital workspace technologies. The company helps public sector organizations and enterprises implement secure, modern, and cost-efficient IT environments tailored to local operational requirements.

With strong regional expertise and strategic partnerships, Aswant supports Malaysia’s ongoing Smart City and digital transformation initiatives.