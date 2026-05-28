Skills/Compétences Canada Officially Launches the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This afternoon, the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2026 was officially launched during the Opening Ceremony. This two-day competition will take place on May 28 and 29 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, in Toronto, Ontario.

At SCNC, over 500 competitors from across Canada will be competing in more than 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their field. In addition, there will be more than 50 interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities, enabling thousands of visitors the opportunity to explore, try several trades and technologies and test their skills. The goal of the competition is to encourage youth to excel in their skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the incredible career opportunities that are available in these sectors across Canada.

“We’re proud to bring back the Skills Canada National Competition to Toronto for the second time since 2014. This event is a powerful platform that inspires thousands of young people to explore exciting and in-demand careers in the skilled trades and technologies,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC).

There are several exciting SCC events happening in conjunction with SCNC. This includes the Skills Showcase: Featuring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Skills, where talented artists demonstrate the connections between their craft and the skilled trades. Then, the Empowering Women in Trades (EWiT) space where visitors can meet inspiring women who have pursued a career in the skilled trades. This space invites young women to discover the amazing opportunities that exist for them in these careers. EWiT will also feature industry celebrities, Sherry Holmes and Mike Holmes Jr.



Lastly, a livestream featuring the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, competition footage and onsite interviews with celebrities, partners, alumni, WorldSkills Team Canada and members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors will be accessible through SCC’s YouTube Channel. To see the full livestream schedule and what’s coming up next, check out our website and our social media channels.



The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on May 30, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place. Also, there will be a Winner’s Circle where the medalists will be professionally photographed and interviewed; media are invited to attend.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trades are set to retire by the end of the decade, creating a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on SCC’s programs visit www.skillscanada.com. For more information about SCNC visit: https://www.skillscompetencescanada.com/en/event/skills-canada-national-competition-2026/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53c2c967-5f0e-4fcf-874b-495b1869035e