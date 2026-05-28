Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Sells Out Ahead of Schedule While the XRP Price Prediction Asks if $10 Is Reachable After Record ETF Month

Dubai, UAE, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out ahead of schedule and new wallets enter at double last month's rate. This is not attention from paid promotion. The team behind the original Pepe token that crossed $7 billion is building it, and every holder doing the math on the entry reaches the same conclusion: the story has not been told widely enough yet for the price to reflect what is actually underneath it. Rounds close faster, every filled stage pushes the entry further from where it started, and every buyer who locked a position before this sellout sits on an edge that only grows from here.

Broader crypto news points to XRP at the center of the market, as the XRPL pushed a major chain upgrade live today per TheStreet while record ETF money flowed in at $95 million for May, and the xrp price prediction stretches toward $10 as the CLARITY Act heads to the full Senate floor.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Picks Up Pace as the XRP Price Prediction Points to $10 but the Token Cannot Hold $1.50

Pepeto is burning through presale rounds faster than anything the last two cycles produced, and every trader who lived through those cycles knows that entries during fear pay the hardest. The xrp price prediction got a chain upgrade, record ETF inflows, and a committee vote all in the same month, and XRP still could not hold $1.50. The easy money belongs to whoever got in before this month, and the upside left on a $83 billion token is the slow, grinding kind.

CLARITY cleared committee 15 to 9 on May 14 and needs 60 votes on the Senate floor, with the White House targeting July 4 per FinanceFeeds. Polymarket puts passage odds at 62%, and the xrp price prediction targets $3 to $5 by year-end if the bill passes per 24/7 Wall St.

The xrp price prediction reaching $10 needs CLARITY signed into law, ETF money past $10 billion, and years of bank adoption. XRP is a good trade, but it is priced like one, and no one changed their life waiting years for a large cap to grind from $1.34 to $10. That is the gap Pepeto was built to close, and the sharpest capital this cycle holds XRP for the regulatory move but stacks a presale with real exchange utility alongside it because that one position separates a good year from a life-changing one.

Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Delivers What the XRP Price Prediction Cannot

Pepeto closes that gap with a zero-fee exchange running AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, where every completed swap after launch feeds buying pressure straight to holders who locked in early. XRP depends on regulation that moves slowly, but Pepeto ties token demand to trading volume through the same model that took BNB from its 2017 ICO to a top five spot.

DOGE created massive wealth with zero products behind it, and everyone who missed it pretends they saw it coming. The people who actually entered early turned pocket money into house deposits, and the people who watched from the outside carried that decision for years. A single SHIB wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at peak per Yahoo Finance, with nothing behind that return except attention and timing. Pepeto carries that same attention alongside a working exchange, and XRP may reach $10 someday, but a presale with real tools sitting open right now is the kind of entry that separates the people who build wealth from the people who spend years talking about missing it.

Conclusion

Everyone chases life-changing returns every cycle, but the ones who actually reach them all share one move: they acted before the crowd showed up. XRP price prediction still needs the bill signed, billions more in ETF money, and years of adoption just to reach $10. Pepeto removes that ceiling completely because the exchange creates demand from volume, the community reach carries no upper limit, and the same force that outran the DOGE rally created thousands of millionaires from people who got in at ground level.

Acting fast is everything right now because Pepeto could list any day, and the presale is closing round by round, with every filled stage pushing the entry further from where it started. Waiting is exactly how millions of people watched early XRP, early DOGE, and every presale that built seven-figure wallets pass them by and then spent years wishing they had acted. Six months from now, the only ones sitting on real returns are the ones who got in today.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Closes This Window



