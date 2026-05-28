The shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA trade ex dividend of NOK 2.50 per share from and including 28 May 2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section § 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ex dividend
| Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
The shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA trade ex dividend of NOK 2.50 per share from and including 28 May 2026.
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