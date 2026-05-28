Banqup Group announces change at the helm of its management

La Hulpe, Belgium - 28 May 2026, 7:00 CEST - INSIDE INFORMATION - Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated financial workflow management solutions, today announces that Beco Global Consulting LLC, permanently represented by Mr. Nicolas de Beco, and the Company have, by mutual consent, agreed to terminate his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect as of today. The Board sincerely thanks Nicolas for the pivotal role he played in accelerating Banqup’s transformation into a pure-play SaaS company. Under his leadership, the company sharpened its strategic focus, strengthened its e-invoicing revenue base, and made important strides in positioning Banqup for the rollout of mandatory e-invoicing in France. The Board wishes him every success going forward.

With immediate effect, the Board has appointed Debrako BV, permanently represented by Mr. Koen De Brabander, as ad interim presiding member of the Management Committee. In this capacity, Koen De Brabander will lead the management team and serve as the Board’s primary interlocutor on matters of day-to-day management. The management team will ensure full continuity of operations and execution against the company’s strategic priorities.

Peter Mulroy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Nicolas warmly for what he built at Banqup. He came in at a critical moment and drove a genuine transformation, delivering on the Belgian e-invoicing rollout and helping position us ahead of one of the most significant regulatory opportunities in our market. We wish him well. I have full confidence in Koen and the management team to carry that work forward with the focus and momentum our shareholders expect.”

Financial Calendar:

25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)

13 November 2026: Publication of the Q3 2026 Business Update

Contact

Vincent Nagels

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

Investor.relations@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the

entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies

purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the

complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive

digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax

reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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