Origins Network Appoints Robles Carlos as CEO, Doubling Down on Blockchain Infrastructure and AI-Driven User Growth

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origins Network , a Layer 1 blockchain that recently closed an $8M funding round backed by top-tier venture capital firms including Animoca Brands and TB Ventures—alongside strategic support from AWS Cloud and Tencent Cloud—has officially appointed Robles Carlos as its new Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, the project reaffirmed its commitment to advancing verifiable computing infrastructure, accelerating cross-chain interoperability, scaling decentralized compute, and deepening AI integration.

Former McKinsey Consultant Steps Into the Spotlight. Carlos Manuel Publicly Acknowledges CEO Role for the First Time

Origins Network has announced the appointment of Carlos as its new C EO, effective immediately, to oversee the company's strategic direction and global operations. Following a period focused on building its underlying protocol and infrastructure, Origins Network has finalized its foundational architecture. Carlos’s appointment signals the company's transition into its next phase of development: shifting from an infrastructure-driven approach to global market expansion.

A McKinsey & Company alumnus, Carlos holds a multidisciplinary background in international political economy and software engineering, specializing in data-driven organizational transformation. While he has long been deeply involved in the project behind the scenes—utilizing structured frameworks to solve complex problems and leveraging data to support decision-making—this marks his first public appearance as CEO to outline Origins Network's strategic roadmap.

As Origins Network targets international growth, Carlos’s linguistic capabilities offer a distinct structural advantage. Proficient in six languages, including English, Mandarin, and Korean, he is positioned to bridge multiple core markets and accelerate Origins Network's global rollout.

$8M Raise Closed. Origins Network Secures Strategic Support from AWS and Tencent Cloud

Origins Network recently announced the completion of an $8M funding round, with participation from Animoca Brands, TB Ventures, Candaq Fintech, Castrum Capital, and Coinvestor Ventures, alongside various family offices and angel investors. AWS Cloud and Tencent Cloud have also joined as strategic partners, providing direct computing infrastructure support for the network's ongoing expansion. Upon taking the helm, Carlos clearly defined the project's mandate: "What Origins Network is here to solve is the most critical infrastructure gap of the AI era—making compute verifiable, making data transparent, and making every execution auditable."

Native Cross-Chain Bridge Goes Live Alongside Infrastructure Upgrades

Alongside the CEO appointment, Origins Network announced the successful rollout of multiple core infrastructure updates. A native cross-chain bridge is now live, allowing users to transfer assets across ecosystems directly via the Origins Network web platform at faster speeds, without relying on third-party tools. Additionally, an upgraded USDT authorization verification system has been deployed to resolve transaction failures caused by on-chain status delays during periods of network congestion.

These updates build upon Origins Network's foundational architecture. Origins Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up for autonomous AI agents, running on a Proof of Computation consensus mechanism. Its three-tier identity architecture (User, Agent, Session) enables precise, granular control over the authorization scope of every Agent action, with permissions automatically expiring once a task is completed. The testnet is currently live, supported by ecosystem partnerships with multiple infrastructure providers.

Bridging the AI Trust Gap With Decentralized Infrastructure

While the rapid pace of AI development is evident, its foundational infrastructure issues have yet to be meaningfully addressed. Today, computing power is concentrated in the hands of a few cloud giants, leaving data usage, model execution, and output generation as a black box for end users. As AI increasingly permeates critical sectors like finance, healthcare, and governance, this opacity ceases to be a mere technical issue and becomes a systemic risk.

Carlos noted that the primary challenge facing the AI industry today is not a lack of technical capability, but the absence of a foundational trust layer. Under existing architectures, it is impossible to verify who provides the compute, how data is processed, or whether an Agent's execution occurred exactly as claimed. Users are left with no choice but to trust—and trust itself has become a liability.

In its next phase, Origins Network will accelerate core infrastructure upgrades, expand decentralized compute capacity, and broaden AI integration across the entire network, transitioning this architecture from the testnet into the real world.

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Logan Chen

gaeavc@gaeavc.com

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