2026 World Intelligence Expo kicks off in north China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jointly hosted by Tianjin and Chongqing, two Chinese municipalities renowned for smart manufacturing, the 2026 World Intelligence Expo kicks off Thursday and runs through May 31 in Tianjin.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With the theme "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo features exhibitions, competitions, business matchmaking, interactive experiences and other activities, aiming to build a landmark event leading the development of the intelligence industry.

Among the highlights, the expo presents a full-spectrum, full-scene intelligence roadmap and showcases cutting-edge technologies, new products and innovative scenarios in a concentrated manner. It makes technology tangible and interactive, with a distinctive Tianjin edge, and places strong emphasis on scenario-based application, result transformation and industrial cooperation.

Covering an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters, the expo attracts over 700 participating enterprises. It includes one comprehensive pavilion and six themed exhibition zones dedicated to core AI technology, embodied intelligence, intelligent connected vehicles, low-altitude economy & commercial aerospace, smart living, and smart manufacturing.

Meanwhile, a special "AI for Tianjin" exhibition zone displays innovation achievements from around 120 local representative enterprises. The embodied intelligence zone makes its debut as an independent pavilion, where more than 80 domestic and international enterprises are showcasing nearly 150 complete robots and related products. The core AI technology zone houses a dedicated large AI model area, where over 40 large models and more than 10 intelligent agents are on display side by side.

Source: The Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Expo