Vilmorin & Cie receives a new round of long-term research financing from the European Investment Bank

Vilmorin & Cie announces €300 million long-term financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

This €300 million loan follows an initial EIB loan of €170 million granted in 2020 and confirms Vilmorin & Cie’s ability to attract robust long-term financing.

The new funds will be devoted to R&D projects at Vilmorin & Cie, once again illustrating the support of leading European institutions for our research and development strategy for seeds—the first link in the food chain.



The agreement is also tangible evidence of the EIB’s trust in Vilmorin & Cie.

“By granting Vilmorin & Cie this €300 million loan, the EIB has shown it firmly believes that Europe needs to invest in its homegrown innovation to support its agricultural sovereignty. It is a vote of confidence in our strategy: serving farmers and regions through innovation, value creation and responsible business. When we invest in agriculture and plant innovation, we are steering our own destiny,” noted Sébastien CHAUFFAUT, CEO of Limagrain.

ABOUT VILMORIN & CIE

The 4th largest seed company in the world, pure play in its sector, Vilmorin & Cie creates, produces and distributes seeds for vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements in a context of accelerating climatic, environmental and demographic challenges.

Vilmorin & Cie is a historical expert in plant breeding, with around 6,000 varieties in its portfolio and several hundred new varieties marketed each year. It has become an international leader, offering all forms of agriculture, on all continents, the capacity to produce more and to produce better, while preserving the independence and freedom of choice of farmers and vegetable growers with regard to their other production factors. Vilmorin & Cie relies on research & development for its ongoing growth, and on the controlled internationalization of its business activities, in order to durably strengthen its competitive positions in the long term on structurally buoyant world markets.

True to its long-term vision of development, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy and performance are based on respect for the values shared with its parent company, the agricultural cooperative Limagrain: boldness, progress, perseverance and cooperation.

www.vilmorincie.com



PRESS CONTACTS

Camille BOURG

Vilmorin & Cie

Communication & Editorial-Finance Manager

camille.bourg@limagrain.com

+33 (0)6 48 68 41 11



Delphine BEAUCHESNE

Article Onze

Consultant

dbeauchesne@articleonze.com

+33 (0)6 27 06 06 65

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