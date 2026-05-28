Cold Pain Therapy Market to Cross USD 3 Billion by 2031, Rising Sports Injuries and Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Management to Drive Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the cold pain therapy market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.77 billion in 2026 to USD 3.43 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period (2026–2031), supported by increasing awareness regarding pain management and recovery therapies. The market expansion is driven by growing demand for drug-free treatment options, increasing geriatric population, and rising adoption of cold therapy products across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, sports medicine facilities, and home care settings.

Market growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders, arthritis, muscle injuries, and post-surgical pain conditions. Cold pain therapy solutions are increasingly being utilized to reduce inflammation, minimize swelling, and accelerate recovery following injuries and surgical procedures. The growing preference for minimally invasive and non-pharmacological treatment approaches is further supporting market adoption among healthcare providers and patients globally.

Technological advancements are playing a major role in shaping the cold pain therapy market. Innovations in portable cold therapy systems, motorized cold compression devices, reusable cold packs, and wearable recovery technologies improve treatment convenience and patient comfort. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovation to enhance temperature control, mobility, and ease of use. Additionally, the integration of digital monitoring and smart recovery systems is contributing to improved therapy management and patient outcomes.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the cold pain therapy market, driven by high healthcare expenditure, strong adoption of sports medicine therapies, and increasing prevalence of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing healthcare awareness, expanding sports participation, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of rehabilitation and homecare therapies across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing focus on rehabilitation services, rising demand for non-invasive pain management solutions, and growing awareness regarding sports injury recovery therapies.

“Cold pain therapy is evolving alongside broader shifts in musculoskeletal care, self-management, and recovery-focused treatment approaches. This study combines structured primary research, validated secondary sources, and a clearly defined market scope, providing decision-makers with a transparent and consistently updated view of market developments and commercial opportunities,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Non-Invasive Pain Management Solutions

Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing cold therapy products to support pain relief, inflammation reduction, and post-surgical recovery without extensive pharmaceutical intervention.

Advancements in Portable and Wearable Cold Therapy Devices

Manufacturers are introducing portable, reusable, and wearable cold therapy systems that improve treatment accessibility, mobility, and patient convenience.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

OTC Products

Creams

Gels

Patches

Sprays & Roll-ons

Wraps & Pack Systems

Other OTC Products

Prescription Products

Motorized Devices

Non-motorized Devices

By Application

Sports Medicine

Post-operative Therapies

Trauma & Orthopaedics

Neuropathic & Chronic Pain

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Sports & Specialty Stores

By Age Group

Adults

Geriatric

Pediatric

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cold-pain-therapy-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Cold Pain Therapy Market Competitive Outlook

The cold pain therapy market features medical device manufacturers, rehabilitation product providers, and sports recovery solution companies focusing on expanding non-invasive pain management technologies and improving patient recovery outcomes. Market participants are investing in portable therapy systems, wearable recovery technologies, and advanced compression devices to strengthen product portfolios and improve treatment efficiency. Strategic partnerships, product innovation, and expansion into homecare and sports medicine applications are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the Cold Pain Therapy Market include:

Breg, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Össur hf.

Polar Products Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

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