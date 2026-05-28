High-End Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 30.5 Billion by 2035 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High End Lighting Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The Global High-End Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 16.06 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% over 2026–2035.

Smart Home Integration, Human-Centric Lighting, and Luxury Construction Activities to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The High-End Lighting Market can be attributed to increased use of smart home ecosystems and investments in luxury real estate construction across the world. The inclusion of features like voice assistants, wireless controls, application programming, and circadian lighting solutions has led to high-end lighting becoming an important part of the intelligent construction environment. Moreover, there is an increased awareness about the importance of light quality on factors such as productivity and well-being, which will lead to the rapid acceptance of human-centric lighting products in the office space, healthcare facilities, schools, and even homes.

High End Lighting Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 16.06 Billion

: 16.06 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 30.5 Billion

: 30.5 Billion CAGR : 6.64% during 2026–2035

: 6.64% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Signify N.V.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Artemide S.p.A.

Flos S.p.A.

Erco GmbH

Bega GmbH

Louis Poulsen A/S

Zumtobel Group AG

WAC Lighting

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Delta Light NV

Iguzzini Illuminazione S.p.A.

Targetti Sankey S.p.A.

Kreon N.V.

Osram GmbH

Cree Lighting

Legrand S.A.

Havells India Ltd.

High End Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Light Source (Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, Others)

• By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

• By Design (Modern, Traditional, Classic)

• By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Hospitality)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Light Source, Fluorescent Segment Dominated the Market; LED Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Fluorescent lighting held approximately 40.5% market share in 2025 due to its large installed base across commercial buildings, retail spaces, institutional facilities, and specialty applications requiring accurate color rendering. CAGR of the LED Lighting segment will be the highest between 2026-2035 due to the increasing requirement of energy-saving and long-lasting lighting solutions along with smart lighting systems.

By Connectivity, Wired Segment Dominated the Market; Wireless Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The wired connectivity sub-segment accounted for around 63.6% market share in 2025, attributable to its stability in terms of communication and compatibility with commercial projects. Wireless connectivity is projected to witness the fastest growth during 2026–2035 driven by rapid adoption of smart homes, app-controlled lighting systems, voice-enabled automation, and retrofitting convenience in existing buildings.

By Design, Modern Design Segment Led the Market and is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR Globally

The modern design accounted for around 46.3% of the total market share due to growing trends for minimalistic designs, geometric shapes, concealed lighting techniques, and architectural lighting designs. The modern design of the lighting fixture is more popular among residential and commercial applications owing to its suitability for contemporary interior designing and smart home systems.

By End-Use, Commercial Segment Dominated the Market; Residential Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The commercial application held around 41.4% of the total market share in 2025 owing to wide adoption of premium lighting fixtures in office buildings, luxury retail stores, art galleries, hotels, museums, and institutions. Premium lighting fixtures are being used increasingly in the commercial segment as an element of designing and branding in order to offer a better experience and enhance productivity.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region had a market share of about 41.5%, which was attributed to the rapid growth in luxurious construction projects in residential and commercial sectors in countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. Growth in smart cities, investments in luxury hospitality, and rising demand for luxurious interiors were some of the factors responsible for the growth in the market.

North America is the second-largest regional market due to the increasing demand for luxury residential constructions, presence of advanced smart home features, and customer awareness about the latest intelligent lighting technologies. The United States dominates the regional market due to growing investments in luxury office spaces and hotels.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Signify expanded its connected lighting ecosystem with AI-enabled smart building solutions and enhanced Interact platform integration for commercial and outdoor applications.

Signify expanded its connected lighting ecosystem with AI-enabled smart building solutions and enhanced Interact platform integration for commercial and outdoor applications. 2026: Acuity Brands strengthened its intelligent lighting and building management systems portfolio with advanced sensor-based and software-driven lighting controls for commercial infrastructure projects.

Exclusive Sections of the High End Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

SMART LIGHTING & CONNECTIVITY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of IoT-enabled lighting systems, wireless protocols, voice control integration, and app-based lighting management solutions globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption of IoT-enabled lighting systems, wireless protocols, voice control integration, and app-based lighting management solutions globally. HUMAN-CENTRIC LIGHTING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze demand for circadian rhythm lighting, wellness-focused illumination systems, and productivity-enhancing lighting environments.

– helps you analyze demand for circadian rhythm lighting, wellness-focused illumination systems, and productivity-enhancing lighting environments. PREMIUM LED & ENERGY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand advancements in LED technology, color rendering accuracy, dimming capabilities, and sustainable lighting adoption trends.

– helps you understand advancements in LED technology, color rendering accuracy, dimming capabilities, and sustainable lighting adoption trends. LUXURY RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION METRICS – helps you evaluate demand generated from luxury housing, premium hospitality projects, retail infrastructure, and office developments worldwide.

– helps you evaluate demand generated from luxury housing, premium hospitality projects, retail infrastructure, and office developments worldwide. DESIGN CUSTOMIZATION & ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING METRICS – helps you assess trends in personalized lighting solutions, integrated architectural lighting, and modern minimalist design preferences.

– helps you assess trends in personalized lighting solutions, integrated architectural lighting, and modern minimalist design preferences. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SMART LIGHTING ECOSYSTEM METRICS – helps you gauge competitive positioning of leading lighting manufacturers based on innovation, smart ecosystem integration, sustainability initiatives, and premium product expansion strategies globally.

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