Poland Tourism Source Market Insights Report 2026: Tourist Profile, Domestic Travel, Outbound Trends and Destination Attractiveness

Poland's tourism market offers opportunities in outbound travel, with insights into traveler profiles, spending patterns, and key destination markets. Tourism businesses can leverage these insights to explore future trends and tap into Poland's growing interest in international travel.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Market Insight: Poland (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tourism Source Market Insight: Poland report provides a thorough insight into the Poland's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Polish tourists and summarizes the key reasons why they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Poland's outbound travel market.

Reasons to Buy

  • This report provides clear insight into developments in Poland's regional and outbound tourism markets.
  • The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, Source Market attractive index and main destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Poland's Tourist Profile
  • Domestic Tourism
  • Outbound Tourism
  • Source Market Attractiveness Index
  • Main and Developing Destination Market
  • Outlook
  • Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Skyscanner
  • Kayak
  • Trivago
  • Google Flights
  • Trip.com
  • ePodroznik
  • Booking.com

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ey5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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