Deep Dive into China's Robotics Market, 2026 Strategic Intelligence Report - Demographic and Manufacturing Drivers Behind Adoption While Benchmarking Key Markets Across Asia, Europe and nited States

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into China's Robotics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China has been the largest market for industrial robots for a decade. Robotics has become a key part of China's national strategy, driven by pressures such as an aging population and declining labor force participation rates, as well as the imperative to sustain productivity and competitiveness as the world's manufacturing hub.



Key Highlights

In 2024, for the first time, Chinese robot manufacturers sold more robots domestically than they did overseas. By strengthening its self-supply, China is less vulnerable to trade disruptions, sanctions, component shortages, and other supply chain bottlenecks.

In 2025, humanoid robots transitioned from experimental to commercial products, serving multiple uses in industry, service, and personal settings. In 2025, Chinese manufacturers accounted for approximately 81% of humanoid robot shipments.

Report Scope

This report examines China's robotics market, including analysis of its use of industrial robots and its position in the burgeoning humanoid robot segment.

It looks at the drivers for China's robot adoption, with an evaluation of demographic factors and the role of robots in maintaining manufacturing output.

It also evaluates other robotics markets in Asia, Europe, and the US, identifying leading companies and highlighting emerging use cases.

Reasons to Buy

China has cultivated its position as a global robotics leader. Since at least 2014, it has led the world in annual industrial robot installations, accounting for 54% of global installations in 2024. China also ranks third globally in robot density.

This report will help you understand the scale of China's robotics market, the companies driving growth in this highly disruptive theme, and the areas in which China is building an advantage over other countries, including the US.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

China's Robotics Market

Drivers for China's Robotics Adoption

Global Use Cases and Developments

Asia

The US

Europe

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

Competitive Landscape

ABB

1X

Agibot

Agile Robots

Agility Robotics

Alibaba

Amazon

Anybotics

Baidu

Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center

Bosch

Boston Dynamics

CATL

Doosan

EngineAI

Estun Automation

EVST

Fanuc

Figure AI

Galbot

Geely

Google Deepmind

Hanwha

Hexagon Robotics

Huayan

Hyundai

Intuitive

JD.com

Kawasaki

Kuka

Leju Robot

LG Electronics

Neura Robotics

Philips

PsiBot

Rainbow Robotics

Renault

Robbyant

Robotera

Samsung Electronics

Siasun

Tencent

Tesla

UBTech

Unitree

Wandercraft

X Square Robot

Xiaomi

XPeng

Yaskawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf2k9i

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