Sport Sector Predictions Intelligence Report 2026: Understand the Developments in AI, Increasing Interest in Women's Sport, ESG, Media Broadcast Landscape and Volatile Geopolitical Climate

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - GlobalData Sport Sector Predictions 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the biggest sporting trends that are likely to impact the sporting world, and the ways in which that might happen.



2025 saw the sports industry reckon with a shifting landscape, with new and existing challenges making the industry take stock and reevaluate how best to navigate some of the challenges being felt across the industry. From a shifting media rights landscape, the growth and opportunities presented by AI, the geopolitical challenges presented by a less secure world as well as new developments in areas that have been at the forefront of the industry for the last few years but continue to occupy the minds of executives such as social media and the development of women's sport.



The growth of Aritifical Intelligence has presented the sports industry with a hige opportunity to develop more innoivative ways of engaging fans and developing media solutions that reflect the modern day sports fans. While AI presents an opportunity, sporting organizations must be aware of the challenges presented by geopolitical issues as well as media piracy. With ESG a key consideration for society in general, as well as a tentpole issue for brands, how will this translate into the sport space.



Who should buy?



Sports business industry professionals who want a detailed overview on the current landscape of the field, and a look ahead as to how things will develop in 2026.



Sports industry workers who want to understand the developments in AI, increasing interest in women's sport, as well as topics including ESG, media broadcast landscape and the challenges presented by a volatile geopolitical climate.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the most exciting developing stories in the world of sport business for 2026, and where each of these stories might be headed.

Discussion on how these topics and stories have developed over the course of 2025, and where they currently stand now.

The report provides a detailed analysis on how some of the biggest sports stories have shaped 2025, including the growth of AI and the explosion in interest of women's sport, as well as looking at some of the wider issues around ESG, Geopolitics and sports broadcasting.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of what 2026 may look like for sport, and where the industry may look to grow financiall as well as understanding of the current landscape of the sporting world, as well as the current outlook for the future of AI, OTT platforms and the development of women's sport.

The analyst's strategic intelligence ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Artificial Intelligence

Women in Sport

Media in Sport

ESG

Geopolitics

Social Media

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Report Authors

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

FIFA

UEFA

NBA

NFL

Premier League

LaLiga

Serie A

UEFA

Open AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atq6db

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