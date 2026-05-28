British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing Successes

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - British & Irish Lions Tour 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The British and Irish Lions Tour 2025 secured significant media rights deals, including Australia's Nine broadcaster and BeIN Sports covering the MENA region. Qatar Airways was the most valuable sponsor for the British and Irish Lions Tour 2025, securing title and official airline partner status. Howden became the British & Irish Lions' largest team sponsor for 2025, while Cadbury leads Rugby Australia's sponsorship portfolio.



For the tour, a new profit-sharing model was introduced allowing players to directly receive a share of post-tour profits, with each player expected to earn around £100,000 ($133,183). The 2025 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia achieved a total attendance of 504,867 across 10 matches, setting a record for the tour. Ticket and travel packages for the tour were in extremely high demand, with official packages for traveling fans starting at £4,995 ($6,689) and full-tour options reaching up to £23,495 ($31,466).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Media Rights and Viewership

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Broadcasters Across the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

Tour Sponsors

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

Team Sponsors

4. Prize Money

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Qatar Airways

Dove Men+ Care

Gilbert

Howden

Cadbury

Fanatics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdodt6

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