EMEA Consumer Goods Industry Sport Sponsorship Report 2025-2026: Growth in Premium, Health-focused Products, Leveraging Sports Sponsorships in Soccer and Tennis for Brand Credibility

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Consumer Goods EMEA 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the consumer goods sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Market Size & Stability: EMEA consumer goods sponsorship remains high-volume and stable. Deal count rose from 1,175 (2020) to 1,433 (2024) then eased to 1,381 (2025). Annual spend stayed rangebound, peaking at $697.81 million (2021) and ending $630.39 million (2025).

Values-Driven Consumption Trends: Health, sustainability and quality-of-life preferences are reshaping brand strategies. Growth is strongest in premium and functional goods - better-for-you snacks, organic, plant-based and eco-friendly household products. Sponsorship is increasingly used to build lifestyle credibility and values-led narratives.

Leading Sports & Inventory Dynamics: Soccer dominates due to long seasons, frequent matchdays, and scalable structures from UEFA to local clubs. It supports all budgets and converts fandom via merchandising/licensing. Cycling is steady but softening (242 deals in 2025); tennis is accelerating to 174 deals.

High-Value Properties & Monetization Models: Motor racing concentrates large spend into fewer headline deals, declining from ~$206 million (2020-21) to $58.10 million (2025), led by renewals (e.g., McLaren, Ferrari). Golf monetizes through premium events and hospitality, peaking $34.67 million (2023) then falling to $21.47 million.

Rights-Holder Mix & Geography: Teams capture 43% of annual value as anchor platforms; federations represent 30% and suit equipment/licensing players. Europe dominates ($3.71 billion value; 7,519 deals) due to mature properties and measurable ROI. Middle East investment is rising via Saudi/Qatar event expansion.

Brand & Segment Winners: Sports equipment leads activity (638 deals in 2025) and value growth ($211.92 million in 2020 to $225.85 million in 2025). Tobacco shrank ($198 million to $36.64 million). Toys/games grew ($41.50 million to $77.58 million).

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the consumer goods sector across the EMEA region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top 20 Sports by Value and Volume

Top 5 Sports by Deal volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Subindustry by Deal Volume

Subindustry by Deal Value

Top 10 Largest Deals

4. Case Study

Case Study: UEFA Champions League and Gillette

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Spend per Brand Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders in 2025

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Featured Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Gillette

Technogym

Toppa

British American Tobacco,Haier

Unilever

Panini

Mizuno

Acushnet

HEAD

SELECT

La Roche-Posay

Midea

YETI

Secretlab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5pjhr

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