Consumer Water Risk and Stewardship Strategic Intelligence, 2026 Report - Main Water Risks Impacting the Consumer Sector and Identifies Ways to Address Water-related Challenges

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Water Risk and Stewardship in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global freshwater use has doubled since the mid-1960s, and demand is set to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, exposing consumer goods companies to operational, financial, regulatory, and reputational pressures.



Water stewardship involves using water in ways that are socially equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial. Reducing water use, adopting alternative cooling methods, increasing recycling, and taking basin-level action will protect operations and help mitigate emerging regulatory and reputational risks.



Key Highlights

Agriculture accounts for 70% of the world's water use. The world relies on agriculture for food, and consumer goods companies need agricultural products for ingredient sourcing. Agriculture is also a major source of pollution.

The fashion industry is one of the world's hidden water-guzzlers. Producing one cotton T-shirt uses 2,700 liters of water.

Report Scope

Freshwater is a fundamental resource for communities, ecosystems, and businesses. Around 1% of water on the planet is readily available for human and environmental use. The severity of water stress is increasing due to climate change. Water stress is impacting business operations and causing water insecurity among populations that depend on freshwater for drinking and agricultural use.

This report includes a framework for understanding the four main types of corporate water risk (operational, regulatory, reputational, and financial).

It also identifies the key water risks impacting the consumer sector, including agriculture, retail and apparel, and consumer goods.

It introduces the analyst's water stewardship framework, which identifies six key approaches to water-related risk.

Reasons to Buy

Addressing water challenges and identifying available water sources are key to creating resilient supply chains and ensuring water is readily available for future generations.

This report identifies the main water risks impacting the consumer sector and identifies ways to address water-related challenges.





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Understanding the Increase in Water Risk

The Four Types of Corporate Water Risk

Water Risk in the Consumer Sector

Water Stewardship in the Consumer Sector

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Bayer

Campbell's

Cargill

Carlsberg

Heineken

Levi's

Lowe's

PepsiCo

Veolia





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h73py3

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